Duckhorn debuts on the New York Stock Exchange

Update: March 18, 3 p.m.

Duckhorn Vineyards of Napa Valley today became a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange when it began offering 20 million common shares at an initial asking price of $ 15 per share. It opened at $ 18.60 this morning and its trade symbol is NAPA. Duckhorn’s IPO makes it the first major winery to go public since the late 1990s, a move that could potentially mark a new chapter in California wine history, but also underscores the challenges of such a business.

“From somewhat humble beginnings, it’s hard to believe where we are now,” said Alex Ryan, CEO and President of Duckhorn. He rang this morning in negotiation on the floor, accompanied by founder Dan Duckhorn. Ryan, who first worked part-time in the winery while in high school, joined Duckhorn full-time in 1988 and took the reins of management in 2005. He saw the ownership of the company pass. from family and friends to private equity and now a public company. .

In 2007, private equity firm GI Partners purchased a controlling stake in the company, then valued at over $ 200 million. In 2016, TSG Consumer Partners, another San Francisco-based private equity firm, bought control for an undisclosed price, sources said of around $ 600 million.

“I think our founders established the shareholder value that’s always been in our DNA. We’re pretty dogmatic about what we do and what we do well and we’ve had two great partners,” Ryan said.

Under TSG ownership, Duckhorn continued to expand its portfolio and bought historic Pinot Noir producer Central Coast Calera in 2017 and power plant Sonoma Pinot Noir Kosta Browne in 2018. While the initial public offering comes in the middle According to Duckhorn’s estimates, the company, now officially known as The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc., would have a market value of $ 1.8 billion, according to Renaissance Capital, a publicly traded research firm. TSG will retain control of 77.7% of the shares from the start. The company expects to raise net proceeds of $ 181 million from the public offering.

IPOs are normally used to finance growth and acquisitions. Ryan would not speculate on the details, but said he would look for opportunities.

Explosive growth

Duckhorn’s IPO comes 45 years after the company was founded by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn on a 10-acre site just north of the town of St Helena which today houses its visitor facilities and its main wine estate. Only 1,600 cases of wine were sold in the first 1978 vintage.

They focused on Merlot from the start, which appealed to Dan on a trip to Bordeaux in the mid-1970s, and found success when consumers took a facelift to the milder flavor profile offered. by Merlot compared to Cabernet Sauvignon. Duckhorn had few competitors in producing high quality Merlot, and the grape reached new heights of recognition when Duckhorns Three Palms Vineyard Merlot 2014 was named Wine Spectator 2017 Wine of the Year.

To differentiate itself from the thousands of other wineries, labels and brands that populate the American wine industry, Duckhorn has focused on a strategy to embed its image with wine drinkers as a one-stop-shop for those looking for premium wines. The code word here is “luxury,” which Duckhorn has pursued with laser-like focus over the past decade. To this end, he has gone beyond his original roots with Merlot to encompass Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay, among the 18 grape varieties he produces.

“Our story is why we resonate with our fans and consumers, and how we have developed an unprecedented luxury portfolio,” said Carol Reber, director of marketing and direct-to-consumer (DTC) at the cellar. The term “luxury” is commonly used to refer to wine priced over $ 20. At Duckhorn, the highest price for a 750ml bottle is $ 155 for his Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon blend The Discussion; most of his best bottlings, such as his single-vineyard Merlots and Pinot Noirs, cost $ 75 to $ 100 a bottle, with the bulk of his wines costing between $ 20 and $ 35.

In addition to Duckhorn, the holdings of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. now include the brands Canvasback, Decoy, Migration, Paraduxx and Postmark in California, and Canvasback and Greenwing in Washington State. Including Calera and Kosta Browne, Duckhorn operates a total of eight wineries.

A sign of Duckhorn’s growth and evolution over the years, as well as changing consumer tastes, pinot noir could be an integral part of Duckhorn’s identity today like merlot. It was one of the first wineries to focus solely on producing Pinot Noir from the cool-climate Anderson Valley in Mendocino County, which was previously known primarily for the production of sparkling wine. Its Goldeneye wines are among the top-rated in the region, and Migration produces solid Pinots from the Sonoma Coast. With Kosta Browne in Sonoma (which also makes the best Santa Lucia Upland Pinots) and Calera’s central coast outings from his winery in San Benito County, Duckhorn has a wide reach in most major neighborhoods. of Golden State Pinot Noir.

“This has been a priority for the past two years. It is an exciting and exciting grape to see the West Coast perfecting world class pinots,” said Ryan. “We still feel the pressure to lead the world in quality Merlot but the appetite for Pinot is insatiable now.”

The Decoy brand of moderately priced varietals ($ 20 to $ 35 a bottle and typically rated between 85 and 90 points on Wine spectators 100 point scale), sourced primarily from vineyards in Sonoma County and the Central Coast, has been a driver of Duckhorn’s growth in recent years. Ryan noted that Decoy started out as a traditional second label in the mid-1980s, but due to its quality and price, its role has transformed over the years. “Lure is a great funnel for luxury wines. It helps us get to market with one package,” explained Ryan.

“There are very few wineries that have been able to achieve Duckhorn’s high-end and luxury positioning with the type of volumes they have, the scale they’ve reached. It’s a very unique company in that sense, ”said Stephen Rannekleiv, global beverage sector strategist at Rabobank. “They have done a very good job both in maintaining the high-end positioning of their luxury brands, but also in creating the most massive brands like Decoy which have taken advantage of these luxury brands without damaging the prestige.”

Decoy has seen an average annual growth rate of 23% over the past three years to reach 1.1 million cases in 2020, according to Impact database, a sister publication of Wine spectator. Overall, Duckhorn sold over 1.4 million cases in 2020, with 39% of sales coming from direct retail accounts and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. It has seven tasting rooms and 55,000 Wine Club members who bought wine last year.

DTC is a growing source of income for many wineries as it slashes both wholesale and retail profit margins, which can reach up to half the price of a bottle of wine on the shelf. Duckhorn also sees it as a way to interact with consumers and build a stronger brand identity with them. “Our DTC channel will continue to play a vital role in authenticating our luxury credentials to consumers, and we believe that our large-scale presence and expertise in the channel separates us from our competitors,” the prospectus states.

Public potential and perils

For Duckhorn, the challenge with Decoy has been to avoid the mistakes of other large companies that continued to grow at the expense of quality, diluting the overall brand identity in the eye of the consumer. A prime example of this phenomenon is the low-cost Woodbridge label of Robert Mondavi Winery, particularly during its time as a publicly traded company from 1993 until its purchase by Constellation Brands in 2004. “When we launched Decoy in his current incarnation in 1985, he was, ‘Oh my God, let’s not repeat the mistakes of those who came before us,’ “said Reber.

“Traditionally, public wine companies have been producers of big brand wine at lower prices, and they have struggled,” said Rannekleiv. “Something like Duckhorn, he’s got a good reputation, he’s seen a lot of growth. I think he’s in a good position. I guess there will be a pretty good appetite for this IPO.”

Duckhorn owns 843 acres of vineyards across 22 locations, and reported $ 270.6 million in sales and $ 32.4 million in net income last year. The company has been on a path of rapid sales growth for the past six years; comparable figures for 2015 were $ 117.5 million in sales with $ 9.6 million in revenue, which corresponds to an average annual growth rate of 18%.

Going public during a pandemic may not seem like a good time, but Reber says the challenges of the past year have accentuated Duckhorn’s marketing strategy, especially its DTC channels. She has gained 3,000 new DTC customers in the past year, she says. Migration Winery will complete its move to a new winery in the Napas Carneros district this summer, where it will open its first tasting room, and new wines, including a limited-release Cabernet Sauvignon Decoy as well as a new national sparkling wine. , have also been published.

Last fall’s massive glass fire, which burned more than 67,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, burned dangerously near the Duckhorn Cave. It was a mixture of luck and a relentless fire fight that spared the cellar. The leaders of the company believe they have the luck and the planning that will determine the success of its next chapter.

with reporting by Mitch Frank

