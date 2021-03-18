Non-fungible (NFT) tokens meet Hollywood

Cash Getty



The latest fad to sweep the investment world is the sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are visual or audiovisual digital assets issued in authenticated limited editions and whose ownership is vouched for on the blockchain in the same way as cryptocurrency. . This ability to identify the owner of the NFT and validate its authenticity makes it possible to buy and sell NFTs, and there are auction sites that have created a very liquid market for NFTs. Think of them as the equivalent of collectible Beanie Babies or rare baseball cards, but on digital steroids.

The most successful example to date is the sale of an NFT by an artist known as Beeple for $ 69 million. Another example is NBA Top Shots, which involves the issuance of brief clips of limited edition basketball games licensed by the NBA. Even though the games themselves are available on YouTube, the prices for these clips started out in the hundreds of dollars, and secondary trade is already in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The sale of all NFTs was worth $ 180 million in February alone and is accelerating rapidly. One of the quirks of this market is that NFTs should not be treated like securities, so they are not subject to the administrative burden of securities laws.

So guess what industry might be interested in making millions of dollars by converting AV clips to NFT? (Hint: rhymes with hazel wood.) In the footsteps of NBA Top Shots, a logical and endless supply of content for NFTs would be clips from blockbuster movies. Given the burgeoning NFT market, someone might pay dearly to own one of maybe fifty licensed clips of Im Shocked, Shocked! Casablanca or frankly, my dear, I don’t care about Gone with the Wind.

Critically, the owner of the NFT does not hold any rights in the audiovisual content represented by the NFT (such as copyright or trademark rights), just as the owner of a DVD is not authorized to sell it. copies. Use of the content on an NFT is generally limited to the limits of fair use under the Copyright Act, although such use may be extended or limited by a contract between the owner of the NFT. It is possible to impose binding terms on the original buyer by having them click Accept after showing the terms, but it is less clear how to impose these terms on subsequent buyers. It is possible to code the layouts into the NFT itself and hopefully downstream buyers will be bound by those layouts if given the opportunity to open and read them when viewing the NFT for sale ( even if they don’t read them). In a perfect world, the buyer should click Agree to Buy the NFT.

There are a number of issues that will need to be resolved in order to convert movie clips to NFT. The first problem is whether the studio owns the rights to the clips; that is, did they initially own them or have they already obtained a license from a third party? The next question will be whether the consent of the actors appearing in the clips is required to waive their publicity rights, and this will depend on the scope of the rights in their actor agreements. Unless actors contract music video rights, it will be necessary to obtain the express consent of the actors and to pay a minimum reuse fee set by SAG. In addition, a minimum reuse fee will be payable to the director and writer under the DGA and WGA base agreements. If the clip includes music, it may be necessary to obtain permission from the copyright holders of the written and recorded music unless they grant synchronization rights for the film clips. Payment to the studio itself for the sale of NFT or the license of the rights to NFT may trigger stakes due to any talent that shares in the profits of the film if the clip rights fee is included in gross book receipts.

So while there is a bit of a legal maze to go through to convert movie clips to NFT, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is well worth it.