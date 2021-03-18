Nike falls after shortfall, mixed income report





Nike Stocks (OF) – Get a report Thursday, after the sportswear company reported mixed results in the third quarter of its fiscal year. The Beaverton, Ore., Company reported third quarter profit of 90 cents a share as revenue rose 3% to $ 10.4 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 76 cents a share on revenue of $ 11 billion. Read more: How Nike became the world’s most valuable clothing brand “Our strategy is working, as we accelerate innovation and create the transparent high-end market of the future. I have never been so confident in our leadership and our teams to operate with agility in a dynamic environment,” said the CEO John Donahoe in a statement. The company said its revenue has been affected by disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. North America was particularly hard hit, where revenue fell 11%, due to the global container shortage and port congestion in the United States. This congestion delayed the flow of inventory during the quarter by more than three weeks, affecting the timing of wholesale shipments. This headwind was partially offset by a 20% growth in the company’s direct-to-consumer activity. Direct sales accounted for $ 4 billion in revenue in the quarter, with digital sales increasing 59%. The company’s revenue in the major Chinese region jumped 42% year-over-year. China was the only region where Nike saw growth in its high-margin footwear segment with sales down 10% and 6% in North America and Europe respectively. “The Nike brand dynamic is stronger than ever and we are driving focused growth against our greatest opportunities,” said Matt Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jim Cramer recently pointed out that Nike’s consumer success could be a problem for Foot Locker after Foot Locker reported its fourth quarter results. Previously, Guggenheim had named Nike its best clothing idea in 2021, with the firm saying the company is expected to benefit from “pent-up demand for clothing.” Nike also announced its plan last week to dramatically strengthen diversity within the company over the next five years. Nike shares at the last check were 1.4% at $ 141.20. They closed the regular Thursday trading session down 1.1% to $ 143.17.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos