Next Games Announces Result of Helsinki Stock Exchange Share Issue: NXTGMS

Next Games Corporation | Inside information, March 18, 2021, 11:00 p.m. (EET)

Next Games Corporation (the Company or Next Games) announces the result of the directed offer of new shares to a limited number of national and international institutional investors as part of an accelerated book-building offer (the issuance of actions). The Company announced the launch of the Share Offering through a company announcement published on March 18, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company decided at its meeting of March 18, 2021 to issue 2,020,000 new Company shares (the Issue Shares) on the basis of the authorization granted to it by the ‘Ordinary General Meeting of the Company of May 27, 2020 and approved the terms and conditions of the issue of shares. The Issue Shares offered in the Share Issue correspond to approximately 7.2 percent of all shares and voting rights of Next Games immediately prior to the Share Issue and approximately 6.7 percent after the ‘Issue of Shares. Following the issuance of shares, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 30,032,595. The terms and conditions of the issuance of shares are attached to this press release. The Board of Directors of the Company decided, at its meeting of March 18, 2021, to accept, subject to payment for the Issue Shares, subscriptions for the Issue Shares made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Program.

The subscription price for the Issue of Shares was 2.10 EUR per Issue Share, ie total proceeds of 4.2 million EUR before commissions and fees paid by the Company. The subscription price of the issued Shares is approximately 12.5% ​​lower than the closing price of (2.40 EUR) on March 18, 2021. The subscription price of the issued Shares is approximately 8.9% lower than the price volume-weighted average per share during the two-week trading period prior to the start of share issuance (March 5, 2021 to March 18, 2021). The subscription price of the issued Shares will be recorded in the Company’s unrestricted invested capital reserve.

The issued Shares are expected to be registered in the Finnish Commercial Register on or about March 24, 2021 and trading of the issued Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, a multilateral trading facility operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., on or about March 25, 2021. The issued Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been entered in the Finnish Commercial Register.

In connection with the Issue of Shares, the Company has undertaken, subject to certain customary exceptions, not to issue or sell shares of the Company for a period of 90 days after the completion of the Issue. of Actions.

Alexander Corporate Finance Ltd acts as lead manager and sole bookrunner in connection with the issue of shares. Castrn & Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal counsel to the company.

Next Games Corporation

MORE INFORMATION

Annina salvn

CFO

+358 (0) 40 588 3167

[email protected]

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Certified advisor

+358 (0) 50 520 4098

NEXT GAMES IN BRIEF

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North Growth Market: NXTGMS) is the leading publicly traded mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. Our critically acclaimed The Walking Dead games are redefining how franchise entertainment turns into highly engaging service-based mobile games. For more information, visit www.nextgames.com

