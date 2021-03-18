The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,836.47, down 146.63 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up to one cent, or 1.35 percent, to 75 cents on 14.4 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $ 2.21, or 5.63%, to $ 37.03 on 12.6 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Up 77 cents, or 0.94 percent, to $ 83.02 on 10.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 5.01%, to $ 9.85 on 9.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $ 1.65, or 5.72 percent, to $ 27.18 on nine million shares. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecommunications. Up 46 cents, or 0.82 percent, to $ 56.85 on nine million shares. Companies in the news: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX: TPZ). Up to four cents to $ 14.20. Topaz Energy Corp. is increasing its forecast for 2021 to recognize recent acquisitions and signal its intention to continue to be a buyer following its $ 250 million IPO in October. The Calgary-based company says it expects average royalty production of around 11,700 barrels of oil equivalent in 2021, up from 10,300 boe / d of actual production in the last three months of 2020. increase by about 25% to $ 50.8 million from the actual level of $ 40.6 million in 2020. Topaz claims it had a net profit of $ 8.3 million on revenue of $ 30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $ 2.9 million on third-quarter revenue of $ 26.4 million. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG). Down $ 1.12, or 8.2%, to $ 12.47. Centerra Gold Inc. believes that the tax claims of the Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic are exaggerated or unfounded. The gold miner claims that its Kyrgyz Republic subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co. has received more than US $ 100 million in tax claims from the state tax department. The claims include $ 106 million related to withholding taxes on dividends paid to Centerra in 2016 and 2017 and a claim of $ 17 million related to unsuccessful payroll deductions in 2016 and 2017. Centerra says the claims were initially raised by the state tax department in 2018, but have been withdrawn or terminated. The Canadian gold miner says the state’s tax department has now overturned its previous ruling in order to revive such claims. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR). Up 29 cents, or 4.7 percent, to $ 6.50. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is reducing the prices it charges Ontario pubs and restaurants for its most popular brands to help them recover from the pandemic. Waterloo CEO George Croft said that starting Monday the brewery will sell a selection of its most popular beers at a price mostly to pubs and restaurants across Ontario for the foreseeable future. Croft says the hospitality industry has been among the hardest hit during the pandemic and the months ahead will be tough. Waterloo says the price of its 473ml Waterloo Dark, IPA, Craft Lager, Grapefruit Radler and Landshark 473ml cans will be reduced by $ 10 per case of 24. The price of a 20 liter keg will be reduced by $ 25 per keg and the cost of a 58.6 liter keg will be reduced by $ 50 on some brands. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Down 61 cents, or 6.3%, to $ 9.05. Hexo Corp. posted a loss of $ 20.8 million in its most recent quarter as revenue nearly doubled from a year earlier. The cannabis company says its loss was 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan.31. goodwill and intangible assets. Net income from what was Hexo’s second quarter totaled nearly $ 32.9 million, up from $ 17 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Last month, Hexo announced a deal to buy competitor Zenabis Global Inc. in a $ 235 million deal that will give the cannabis company a European footprint and strengthen its domestic business. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 18, 2021. The Canadian Press







