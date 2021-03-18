Average price of a detached house in Massachusetts close to $ 450,000





Michael P. Norton

Single-family home sales last month sold at a rate not seen in 17 years in Massachusetts, and the median selling price is now above $ 400,000 for a year. The Warren Group released its latest market snapshot on Thursday and reported that sales in February were up nearly 13% from February 2020, the last month unmarked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 3,026 homes sold last month were the highest for any February since 2004. Sales last month increased particularly in the Cape Cod communities of Barnstable County, where 293 homes were sold, up 55% from 188 home sales recorded in February 2020. Home prices in Massachusetts have gone up in one direction – up – and that also continued in a big way over the past month. The median selling price of a single-family home jumped 17% on an annual basis to a record high of $ 445,000, from $ 380,000 in February 2020. Property tax bills for single-family homes in Massachusetts are also increasing, but not at the same rate, because increases to these bills are limited by law. The median single-family tax bill for fiscal 2021 is $ 5,537, an increase of $ 175, or 3.3% from fiscal 2020, the Department of Revenue reported this month. One group of communities, mostly west of Boston, have average tax bills of over $ 10,000 per year. Basing its findings on data submitted by 322 of the state’s 351 towns and cities, the Local Services Division of the DOR also reported that the average value of a single-family home in Massachusetts was $ 468,034, an increase of $ 14,866, or 3.3% from fiscal 2020. The combination of high demand and low inventory has been a constant in the Massachusetts market, leaving sellers in a strong position but forcing buyers to compete with each other, increasing sales and prices. On the inventory side, government officials are working on the implementation of a new law on housing production. “Whether you’re a first-time home buyer, a retiree looking to downsize, or looking for your ‘forever’ home, good luck, as the competition is fierce and the prices reflect it,” Tim Warren, CEO of Warren Group said in a statement accompanying the latest data. The arrival of COVID-19 last March caused a temporary decline in sales, but the market resurfaced. Compared to the pre-pandemic months of January and February 2020, year-to-date home sales in 2021 are up 10.7% and the year-to-date median home sale price is higher. by 15%. Condo sales have not been as strong, but Warren said, “We may have a surprise in the months to come”. Since the start of the year, there have been 3,161 condo sales, an increase of 8.1% over the first two months of 2020 with a median sale price of $ 410,000, an increase of 2.5%. Condo sales in February were up 3.9% from February 2020 and the median condo selling price of $ 419,000 was a record for that month.

