Danone publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document Paris Stock Exchange: BN





Press release Paris, March 18, 2021

Danone publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document Danone filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchs Financiers on March 18, 2021. The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes in particular: the annual financial report;

the report of the board of directors on corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the management report including the declaration of extra-financial performance. This 2020 Universal Reference Document is accessible to the public in accordance with the regulations in force and is also available on the Danones website (www.danone.com), in the Investors section / Publications & events / Reference documents / URD. The draft resolutions presented to the General Meeting of April 29, 2021 as well as the report of the Board of Directors on these resolutions are also available on the Danones website (www.danone.com), section Investors / Shareholders / General Meeting . About Danone (www.danone.com) Danone is a leading multi-local agribusiness that leverages health-focused and fast-growing categories across 3 businesses: Essential and Plant-Based Dairy, Waters, and Specialty Nutrition. With its One Planet. One Health framework for action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately linked, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable food and drink practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable and profitable value for all of its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the status of Mission Entreprise in France. Concerned with bringing health through food to as many people as possible, and the corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its bylaws, Danone is committed to acting in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, while respecting Sustainable Development. United Nations Goals (SDGs). By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinationals to obtain B Corp certification. With more than 100,000 employees and products sold in more than 120 markets, Danone achieved sales of 23.6 billion in 2020. Danones’ portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil , Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Bldina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega ). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is one of the main sustainability indices including those managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability index, the MSCI ESG Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and the Access to Nutrition Index.

