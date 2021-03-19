Business
FPT can correct stock market overloads in three months
An investor watches stock prices on the screens of a brokerage house in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress / Quynh Tran.
IT giant FPT says it can fix system overloads on the HoSE in three months, but funding difficulties and unexpected software compatibility errors could cause delays.
The company may replace the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchanges (HoSE) software with the one it wrote for the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), but this will require adjustments as the two exchanges have different trading rules, Duong Dung Trieu, president of FPT Information Systems, an IT solutions subsidiary, said VnExpress.
The company has already started work, he said, adding that in the next few days it will perfect data transfer between the new system and brokerage houses, and later with related agencies such as the Commission des Vietnam State Securities (SSC) and Vietnam Securities Custodian (VSD), he said.
The work can be done in three months, but it will depend on finding and fixing errors during test operations, Trieu said.
Another factor that could delay the project is securing funds for the hardware needed for the new system.
The SSC has said that some private companies and brokerage houses are willing to contribute funds for the new system, but no final decision has been made on how much each company will have to pay, he said.
FPT, which developed support software for HoSE 20 years ago and has since written financial software for major projects, is quite capable of solving HoSE issues, he said.
The system overload on HoSE began in December with the arrival of a record number of new investors in the market. The HoSE system was developed by Thai experts 20 years ago, and has hardly been upgraded since.
Several companies have volunteered to move its shares to HNX to reduce congestion on the main stock exchange.
There were 2.88 million local stock trading accounts at the end of February, 21 percent more than a year earlier and the equivalent of 2.96 percent of the nation’s population.
