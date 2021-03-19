Lordstown Motors accused of fraud in shareholder lawsuit





CLEVELAND A shareholder lawsuit was filed Thursday against an electric truck start-up company, claiming it defrauded investors by making false claims about the number of pre-ordered trucks and the progress made in starting production in a former General Motors plant in Ohio. The lawsuit brought by shareholder Chris Rico against Lordstown Motors Corp. in federal court in Youngstown seeks certification as a class action lawsuit. Lordstown Motors RIDE,

-13.78%

CEO Steve Burns has acknowledged that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating based on a lengthy and critical report released late last week by investment firm Hindenburg Research, which holds a position short on the shares of Lordstown Motors. Read: Lordstowns losses widen in short sellers dispute, company reveals SEC investigation Burns, speaking on the company’s very first earnings call on Wednesday, said the company’s board of directors has formed a special committee to look at the issues surrounding the SEC investigation. A company spokesperson did not respond to an email request for comment on the lawsuit Thursday. The complaint is largely based on the Hindenburg Research report that Lordstown Motors has no income and no salable products and has misled investors about its demand and production capacity. The report and the lawsuit indicated that, according to a former employee, estimated production would be three to four years away. Burns said production will begin in September. The company announced that it has pre-sold 100,000 trucks to various fleets in the United States. But these orders, according to the lawsuit, are not binding. According to the lawsuit, according to documents, investors, business partners and former employees, the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as an accessory to raise capital and confer legitimacy. The Hindenburg report said a recently announced $ 735 million deal for 14,000 trucks was at a suspected buyer who does not operate a fleet of vehicles and is based in a small apartment building in Texas. The company received unwanted publicity in January when a prototype vehicle caught fire 10 minutes after the start of its test drive.

