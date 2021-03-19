Nike shows mixed results as layoff news follows after results release





Third-quarter results released by Nike on Thursday afternoon were mixed – a drop in revenue but a dramatic increase in digital sales – as the retailer battles the challenges of the pandemic. But bad news was apparently poised to follow when hours later it was reported that the company had also made a series of layoffs. The layoffs were not mentioned in publication of the company’s results, but the newspaper of his hometown, The Oregonian and the Oregon Live newspaper website reported about five hours after the financial announcements that Nike instituted an “unknown number of recent layoffs” in an attempt to build a “flatter, more agile business . “ FOX Business has contacted Nike for comment on the reported layoffs, but is still awaiting a response. The latest cuts came on top of measures the company announced last year to cut 700 employees from its payroll. For the quarter, Nike saw total sales increase to $ 10.36 billion from $ 10.1 billion a year earlier. While the number was lower than the $ 11.02 billion predicted by analysts, it’s not a horrific performance given the retail turmoil caused by the coronavirus. The athletics provider said in a statement that “its income was affected by the disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic”. Thankfully, before the pandemic changed the world at large, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company had started ramping up its direct-to-consumer business. As a result, closing the third-party brick and mortar retail outlet did not damage Nike’s armor. Nike Direct – which operates both digital outlets and a network of company-owned stores – saw a 20% increase in sales to the tune of $ 4 billion. Its digital operations alone saw their revenues soar 59% NIKE EXEC WITHDRAWALS AFTER REPORT ON SNEAKER PURCHASE OF $ 132,000 FROM SON “The momentum for the NIKE brand is stronger than ever and we are driving focused growth against our biggest opportunities,” Nike CFO Matt Friend said in a statement. declaration. “We continue to see the value of a more direct and digital strategy, which fuels even greater potential for NIKE in the long term.” Still, the company faces challenges as it tries to bounce back from a difficult 2020. North American revenues fell 10% as Nike faced the same supply chain issues – from congestion at US ports to global container shortages – as other multinational companies. In addition, retail sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) were down, with around 45% of NIKE-owned stores experiencing mandatory COVID-19 closures in the last two months of the quarter. . Currently, around 65% of Nike EMEA stores are currently open or are operating at reduced hours. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE Overall, Nike reported net income of $ 1.4 billion, or 90 cents per share, up from $ 847 million, or 53 cents per share, a year ago. Teleprinter security Latest Change Change% OF NIKE, INC. 143.17 -1.65 -1.14% Nike also announced that it would resume share buybacks after halting its share buyback program last March to “maximize liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Prior to the temporary suspension of the share repurchase program, a total of 45.2 million shares had been repurchased under the program for approximately $ 4 billion. In the third quarter, Nike paid shareholders $ 434 million in dividends, up 14% from the previous year. Nike shares fell slightly after hours on Thursday after the results were announced.

