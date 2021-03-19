EVS Broadcast Equipment publishes a transparency notice on the Brussels Stock Exchange: EVS





Publication on March 18, 2021, after market close

Transparency notification of regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR) Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant holdings) On March 15, 2021, EVS Broadcast Equipment received a transparency notification indicating that Otus Capital Management Limited now owns 3.10% of the voting rights of the company. Otus Capital Management Limited therefore crossed the 3% threshold. The notification, dated March 15, 2021, contains the following information: Reason for notification: acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights

Notification by: a parent company or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification obligation: Otus Capital Management Limited, 29 Queen Annes Gate, London SW1H 9BU, United Kingdom; Andrew Gibbs

Date of transaction: March 11, 2021

Threshold crossed (in%): 3%

Denominator: 14.327.024 Details notified: A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # right to vote # right to vote % right to vote Voting rights holders Linked to titles Not related to titles Linked to titles Not related to titles Andrew Gibbs 0 0.00% Otus Capital Management Limited 443,868 3.10% TOTAL 443,868 0 3.10% 0.00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of funding

Instruments Expiry

Dated Period or date of exercise # of voting rights that may be acquired upon exercise of the instrument % of voting rights Rules TOTAL TOTAL (A and B) # right to vote % of voting rights TOTAL (A and B) 443,868 3.10% Complete chain of controlled companies through which the operation is effectively owned:

Otus Capital Management Ltd acts as investment manager (with voting control) for: Maga Micro Cap Fund, University of Michigan Regents and LGT Select Equity Global-Pool Otus, who own the shares reported here . Otus Capital Management Ltd is 100% owned by Andrew Gibbs. This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website (www.evs.com). Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their participation exceeds / under the threshold of 3% (required by the articles of association of the company) and any threshold multiple of 5% (required by Belgian law). Notifications of significant holdings to be made in accordance with the law of 2 May 2007 and the statutes of EVS must be sent to the company (by email [email protected] or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares. ABOUT EVS

We create a feedback on the emotion.

EVS is globally recognized as a leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and our goal is to help our clients create immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most captivating live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news to billions of viewers every day in real time. The company is based in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides commercial and technical support in over 100 countries.

EVS is a public company listed on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com. For more information please contact: Serge VAN HERCK *, CEO

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail: [email protected]; www.evs.com

Representing a BV Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the business, financial condition and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of the management of EVS are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those envisaged in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on a single sector, the decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its subsidiaries, the inability to develop and timely introduce new technologies, products and applications, and market loss. the degree of and price pressure resulting from competition that could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. EVS assumes no obligation to publicly publish any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances subsequent to the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events. Press release in PDF format

