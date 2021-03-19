‘Our industry has been brought to its knees’: heartbreak for Chicagos hotels





CHICAGO – Chicagos’ economy is slowly starting to thaw, with businesses reopening and people returning to bars, restaurants and more. But the city’s hotels remain in a world of suffering. Our industry has been brought to its knees, says Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association. We were one of the first industries to be hit by the virus and it is becoming increasingly clear that we are going to be the last to truly recover. Occupancy rate is a key metric in the accommodation industry. Amid the pandemic, this rate in downtown hotels has dropped to 27%, from 74% in 2019, according to research firm STR. The actual rate may have been even lower, as it does not include hotels that have closed. In all, a total of 75 hotels have closed at some point during the pandemic. And a third of those with more than 13,000 rooms still haven’t reopened, according to STR. It’s so heartbreaking, how many thousands of people this affects, Jacobson says. The image could get worse before it gets better. More than 55% of hotels in the greater Chicago area have fallen behind on their loan repayments, a sign that properties may be running out of cash. By comparison, just 2% of hotels were over 60 days overdue on a loan payment around the same time last year, according to data from New York-based Trepp LLC. There are some glimmers of hope for the industry, however. A new hotel, the Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, recently opened. And experts say that as more restaurants and bars take in more people and events, such as concerts and baseball games, start to return, the city’s hotel fortunes are on the rise. will improve. The summer months will be great because they are solidly recreation, says Bob Habeeb, owner of the Sable Hotel. AndthenSeptember [will be] the next test point in our recovery. Other titles from Chicago News by WGN





