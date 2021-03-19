Business
Lordstown Motors Shares Close 13.8% After SEC Inquiry Confirmed
Shares of electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors closed 13.8% lower on Thursday after the company confirmed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requested information on allegations by a short seller that it had misled investors.
Hindenburg Research accused Lordstown in a report last week of using “bogus” orders to raise capital for its first product, a fully electric van called Endurance. The short seller has claimed the pickup is years away from production, but Lordstown maintains it is on track to start production of the vehicle in September.
Morgan Stanley in a note to investors Thursday afternoon also lowered its price target for Lordstown from $ 18 per share to $ 12. Analyst Adam Jonas cited the increase in spending guidelines as the reason for the reduction. He reiterated the company’s underweighting on the stock.
Lordstown CEO Steve Burns declined to comment on the SEC’s investigation Thursday morning on CNBC. He told investors on Wednesday during the company’s first earnings call as a public company that it was “cooperating” with federal officials.
Burns said Thursday that the company’s highly touted pre-orders of more than 100,000 pickup trucks, a primary focus of the Hindenburg Report, were simply aimed at gauging customer interest, not confirming future sales. The company previously classified pre-orders as “non-binding production reservations,” but Burns also referred to them as “very serious orders.”
“We’ve always been very clear, haven’t we? These are exactly what they are meant to be. They are non-binding LOIs. They are called real-world pre-orders,” he said. he said Thursday on CNBC. “Squawk Box.” He later added, “I don’t think anyone thought we had any real stuff, right? That’s just not the nature of this business.”
Lordstown shares have fallen about 27% since Hindenburg released the report on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $ 2.2 billion.
The company also increased its forecast for capital and operating expenses for this year on Wednesday, largely citing decisions to speed up development of its second product (a pickup truck) and do more in-house production.
Lordstown went public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, in October. It is part of a growing group of electric vehicle start-ups that have gone public through deals with PSPCs, which have become a popular way to raise funds on Wall Street because they have a more streamlined regulatory process than traditional initial public offerings.
Hindenburg’s report on Lordstown comes about six months after the publication of a scathing report regarding another EV-SPAC start-up, Nikola. This report also led to federal inquiries and the resignation of the company’s founder and chairman, Trevor Milton.
Short selling is when investors, mostly professional hedge fund managers, borrow a stock from a stock broker and sell them in the hopes of buying them back for less. If the stock goes down, investors make a profit on the difference when they return the stock to the broker.
CNBC Michael bloom contributed to this report.
