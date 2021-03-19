Lordstown Motors Shares Close 13.8% After SEC Inquiry Confirmed

Shares of electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors closed 13.8% lower on Thursday after the company confirmed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requested information on allegations by a short seller that it had misled investors.

Hindenburg Research accused Lordstown in a report last week of using “bogus” orders to raise capital for its first product, a fully electric van called Endurance. The short seller has claimed the pickup is years away from production, but Lordstown maintains it is on track to start production of the vehicle in September.

Morgan Stanley in a note to investors Thursday afternoon also lowered its price target for Lordstown from $ 18 per share to $ 12. Analyst Adam Jonas cited the increase in spending guidelines as the reason for the reduction. He reiterated the company’s underweighting on the stock.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns declined to comment on the SEC’s investigation Thursday morning on CNBC. He told investors on Wednesday during the company’s first earnings call as a public company that it was “cooperating” with federal officials.

Burns said Thursday that the company’s highly touted pre-orders of more than 100,000 pickup trucks, a primary focus of the Hindenburg Report, were simply aimed at gauging customer interest, not confirming future sales. The company previously classified pre-orders as “non-binding production reservations,” but Burns also referred to them as “very serious orders.”

“We’ve always been very clear, haven’t we? These are exactly what they are meant to be. They are non-binding LOIs. They are called real-world pre-orders,” he said. he said Thursday on CNBC. “Squawk Box.” He later added, “I don’t think anyone thought we had any real stuff, right? That’s just not the nature of this business.”