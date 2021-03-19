Six Flags Discovery Kingdom announces reopening with security measures in place – NBC Bay Area





Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has announced that it will open its theme park with an exclusive preview exclusive to members, season pass holders and the general public. The reopening for members and season pass holders will take place on April 1 and 2, and the general public will reopen on April 3. The park will operate under state, county and local government guidelines, and at reduced attendance levels. The park will also continue to implement extensive security measures, including new state-of-the-art technological systems to protect guests and employees. In consultation with infectious disease experts, the plan sets standards for the execution of hygiene and social distancing protocols at the highest level. These procedures will be adapted as needed to ensure compliance with state and county recommendations. Last year, we set the standard for operating our fleets safely and entertained nearly seven million customers in accordance with government and CDC health guidelines, ”said Bonnie Weber, senior vice president park operations. The park’s reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state and federal guidelines related to COVID-19. Hurricane Harbor Concord is expected to open at a later date under current state guidelines. An online reservation system will continue to be used to manage attendance, schedule guest entry per day and stagger arrival times to minimize exposure nearby. Other technologies include: advanced thermal imaging for temperature monitoring; advanced security screening technology for contactless bag checks; and increasing mobile food ordering. Protocols for safe driving operations include distance markers added to all trip queues; handrails, transport units and restraints will be disinfected regularly throughout the day; guests will be physically distanced in accordance with local and national guidelines; and masks must be kept on during a walk or attraction. All members, season pass holders, and general admission guests with a day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who require a day ticket will be able to book during the purchase process which will take 5-7 minutes and guests will follow the following steps: Enter their online order number, ticket number or ticket number. membership or season pass; select the day and approximate time requested for the visit; Acknowledge understanding of company health policy ‘Acknowledge that they reside in the state of California and are permitted to enter the park based on current state guidelines; order prepaid parking for those who do not have a parking card; and watch a short video outlining the new social distancing and sanitation procedures. For more information visit www.sixflags.com.







