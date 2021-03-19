What is a REIT? | The bank rate

Investing in real estate can be an attractive way to grow your money – but what if you don’t have enough money to buy a property outright? One way to start investing in real estate without needing a large chunk of capital is to buy shares of a real estate investment trust, or REIT.

What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is a company that owns, finances or manages properties that generate income. This income can come from mortgage payments, for example, or from rent paid by tenants of properties. Many REITs specialize in a specific type of property, but others have more diverse portfolios.

With a REIT, you gain access to real estate investment opportunities without needing a substantial amount to buy real estate or buy into a real estate investment club.

There are listed and non-traded REITs, but the majority are publicly traded. Like any other stock, shares of publicly traded REITs can be bought and sold on major stock exchanges.

Essentially, a REIT makes a profit from its real estate holdings and you as a shareholder have a chance to profit from it as well. When the REIT’s share price rises, it is possible to profit from capital appreciation, in addition to receiving dividends.

How does an REIT work?

To be considered a REIT, a company must comply with certain Criteria:

At least 75% of the company’s assets must be invested in real estate.

At least 75 percent of the business’s gross income must come from interest on mortgages, sales of real estate, or rents received from properties.

The company must be taxed as a corporation and managed by trustees or a board of directors.

There must be at least 100 shareholders, and no more than 50% of its shares may be owned by five or fewer people.

At least 90 percent of a REIT’s taxable income each year must be paid to shareholders as dividends.

Types of REIT

There are two main types of listed REITs:

Equity REITs – Equity REITs are often referred to simply as REITs. These REITs actually own income producing properties, such as apartment buildings, commercial buildings and other types of properties, such as storage facilities. They own these assets and earn money when their tenants pay rent or when they sell properties for profit.

– Equity REITs are often referred to simply as REITs. These REITs actually own income producing properties, such as apartment buildings, commercial buildings and other types of properties, such as storage facilities. They own these assets and earn money when their tenants pay rent or when they sell properties for profit. MERITS – Rather than buying properties and charging rent, mREITs (or mortgage REITs) provide financing for real estate. They can buy mortgages, or even create them, or buy mortgage-backed securities. The income of this type of REIT comes from the interest earned on these mortgages.

In addition, there are unlisted public REITs that do not trade on a stock exchange, even if they are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

There are also private REITs that are not registered with the SEC and can be purchased without going through an exchange. However, these can be less liquid and transparent than public REITs, so they involve certain risks.

In addition to exchange status, a REIT can be owned by the following property sectors:

Data centers

Diversified (or a combination of properties)

Health care

Industrial (for example, warehouses)

Infrastructure (e.g., energy pipelines)

Accommodation

Mortgage (mREIT)

Office

Residential

Retail

Self-storage

Specialty (eg, Casinos)

Timberland

How to invest in REITs

Investing in REITs is pretty straightforward, especially if your focus is on publicly traded companies. In this case, all you need to know is the ticker symbol. You can then go to your broker and buy stocks, placing an order just like you would any other stock. You can also buy units of REIT funds.

On top of that, you might be able to direct a portion of your regular 401 (k) contribution to a REIT. While individual stocks are not normally included in a 401 (k), REITs can be added if your administrator allows it.

As with any investment, keep in mind that REITs come with a level of risk and were significantly affected at the start of the pandemic. To avoid missteps, be sure to carefully analyze each opportunity and try to avoid a “one size fits all” strategy.

Do REITs Have a Good Track?

In general, REITs have a relatively good track record.

The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index posted annualized returns of around 12% over the 40-year period ending June 2019, according to Nareit, an association that represents REITs. By comparison, the S&P 500 has historically posted annualized returns close to 10%. While some indices, like the Russell 2000 Small-Cap, outperform REITs over shorter time periods, REITs tend to perform better over the long term.

It is important to note, however, that past performance does not guarantee that REITs will continue to perform well in the future.

Depending on your risk tolerance and your portfolio goals, adding real estate exposure through REITs could help you increase your diversity and provide you with another asset class. Take a close look at your individual situation and consult an investment professional to decide whether investing in real estate or focusing on REITs makes sense for you and how much you should allocate to them.

