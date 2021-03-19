Oils Swift Rout triggers biggest weekly loss since October





Photographer: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg Photographer: Simon Dawson / Bloomberg Oil, one of the most favored reflation trades, has just taken a big beating. Prices headed for the biggest weekly decline since October after a sell-off motivated by fears that recent gains have been too quick given mixed signals regarding near-term demand and the rising dollar. Futures in New York extended after a five-day slide that resulted in a 7.2% drop on Thursday. Prices were hit by a surge in treasury bond yields that pushed the dollar higher, signs of slowing near-term demand in Asia and a gain in US stocks. The unwinding of long positions through certain commodity exchanges advisers may also have played a role, as well as technical signals. “The futures market in recent weeks has gained a bit of a head start on itself, especially when compared to the physical market, which has shown signs of weakness,” said Warren Patterson, Head of Materials Strategy premieres at ING Group. “I always have a constructive vision of the medium-term market. However, in the short term, I think the benefits are limited. “ See also: The fall in oil was a sign of a market that was too bullish, too fast While the string of oil losses have meant that the world’s most important commodity has suffered a sharp setback, prices remain more than 20% higher in 2021, given the prospects for recovery from the pandemic. The surge so far this year has been underpinned by the surprise decision taken earlier this month by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to extend supply restrictions. Oil gains in early March may have been too quick, paving the way for the pullback, but banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., remain bullish on the outlook. The sell off will prove to be “transient” and the pullback presents a buying opportunity in the midst of a big rally, Goldman analysts including Damien Courvalin said in a note. There will always be a rapid rebalancing of the market, with vaccinations leading to increased mobility, they said. Prices: WTI for April fell 1.2% to $ 59.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:18 p.m. in Singapore. The most active prices lost 9.8% this week.

May Brent fell 1.5% to $ 62.26 per barrel on the ICE Futures Europe stock exchange. US data suggests the latest bout of fiscal stimulus could help stimulate travel in the world’s largest economy. In addition, a dozen states are expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines sooner than expected for every adult, accelerating the biggest campaign of this type in the country’s history. In Europe, the European Union’s medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine after concerns about its safety, allowing the bloc to get vaccinations back on track. This is urgent given the increasing rate of EU-wide cases and a new four-week lockdown in parts of France. However, warning signs remain. The WTI’s quick time spread is 10 cents in contango, a bearish pattern where short-term prices trade below those farther away. And while Brent is still demoted, a bullish structure, it is down to 22 cents a barrel from more than twice a week ago. Given the vaccination rollout, the case for increasing consumption remains strong, even if investors needed more evidence, according to Victor Shum, vice president of energy consulting at IHS Markit. “If the peak in demand does not materialize and production increases, prices will fall,” he warned. Related coverage: American refiners are taking their time to return to full capacity after the explosion in the Arctic. In the Gulf Energy Belt, treatment rates are stuck at around 80% of the levels seen before the storm.

Oil stocks may be down, but large producers cannot afford to release their supply for a while. The recovery this year will bring back less than two-thirds of the demand lost in 2020.

