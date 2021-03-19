AL Among Top 10 States With Biggest Pump Price Increase Last Week | Mobile County Alabama News





MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Gas prices continue to soar. The regular price per gallon in Alabama rose 40 cents last month and shows no signs of going the other way. According to AAA, several factors are at play for this surge – two of the main factors: the increase in oil prices and the cold weather of the last month that temporarily closed the refineries. As prices climb across the country, Alabama is among the top states that saw the biggest increase in gasoline prices over the past week. The pain at the pump is real. “It’s very high … Very, very high,” said Teanna Cade, Mobile. “The prices are extremely high,” said another woman. “It’s ridiculous,” said one woman. According to AAA, the average price of regular grade in Alabama is $ 2.64 per gallon. A week ago it was $ 2.52, go back a month and it was only $ 2.24. “Since gasoline prices have gone up – my gas tank to fill it up is $ 30.35 – it’s usually $ 22.79. It’s hard to afford those gas tanks,” said Cade. Soaring prices made many people cry out for mercy. “I don’t like to pay it… But I don’t think anyone likes to pay it. But I mean there is nothing we can do,” said one woman. “I have to refuel like twice a week now – I was refueling like a week and a half – but now it’s twice a week because I drive a lot… move a lot,” said one woman. The time has come just before spring break and the busy summer travel season. “Regardless of the COVID restrictions, people are still going to want to go to the beach and stuff … And I feel like people are going to have a harder time doing all of this,” one woman said. “I pray it falls,” Cade said. Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Utah (+19 cents), Idaho (+14 cents), Kentucky (+11 cents), Nevada (+11 cents), Illinois (+11 cents) ), Mississippi (+10 cents), Alabama (+10 cents), Arkansas (+9 cents), Louisiana (+9 cents) and Georgia (+9 cents). Meanwhile, AAA predicts that prices will continue to rise, but believes they will rise at a slower rate.

