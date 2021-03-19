There has been another case of the British variant of the coronavirus reported in South Dakota.





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – There has been another case of the UK variant of the coronavirus reported in South Dakota. This now brings the total number of the new strain to three and they are all in Minnehaha County. But health officials warn they won’t be the last and with Boy State’s basketball tournaments underway this week, health officials are concerned about another possible increase in COVID cases. -19. The CDC is closely monitoring new variant strains of COVID-19, including the UK variant. Now that it’s showing up in South Dakota, health officials say it’s a problem because it’s spreading faster. “What we know with B117, the British strain, which we recently identified in South Dakota, offers a greater opportunity for transmission of covid-19,” said state epidemiologist Dr Josh Clayton. Even though it spreads faster, people can avoid it. “What we do know is that the same things you do to prevent covid, the first strain, are the same mitigation strategies for these variants,” South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim said. Malsam-Rysdon. Another concern is with the boys’ basketball tournaments this weekend taking place in three different locations. “Whenever you bring people together there is always a small risk of transmitting COVID-19,” said Dr Clayton. That’s why they want fans to take the proper precautions; social distancing and wearing masks during games. “Some of the things that are done; making sure players have access to testing is a huge and important step in making sure we don’t spread covid-19 at events, including sporting events, ”said Dr Clayton. Secretary Malsam-Rysdon said the state had never thought of canceling tournaments, as it had done last year. “I think the Activities Association has been a good partner in this area and just figured out how to run an event safely and make sure everyone involved knows how to do it,” Malsam-Rysdon said. She says COVID is something we’re going to have to learn to live with because it won’t go away. “This is the importance of vaccines, this is our ticket to freedom,” Malsam-Rysdon said. They also want to remind people if you’re sick or showing symptoms of COVID to stay home.

