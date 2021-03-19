Rio Tinto backs pressure from activists for stronger climate reports

Photographer: Aaron Bunch / Bloomberg Photographer: Aaron Bunch / Bloomberg

The Rio Tinto group will back two climate-related resolutions presented by activist investors at next month’s annual general meeting, as the miner grapples with growing pressure from shareholders to bolster its environmental credentials.

The world’s largest iron ore producer will support a market forces motion asking it to disclose short, medium and long term targets for greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations as well as its performance against those targets . A similar motion last year was not approved by Rio, but still garnered support with 37% of shareholder votes at the AGM.

“As Rio Tinto’s current approach is substantially consistent with the two proposed resolutions, Rio Tinto’s board of directors recommends that shareholders vote in favor of these resolutions,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

The move comes one month after the minor has made a a shift in its stance on customer emissions, or scope 3, reversing an earlier stance that it had no control over how steelmakers used the iron ore it mined. Rio worked to repair its broader reputation on environmental, social and governance issues following the Juukan Gorge incident last year, when company explosions caused irreparable damage to the old rock shelters.

The shareholder recommendation “is an important recognition from Rio Tinto that its climate ambition has been insufficient so far,” said Julien Vincent, Executive Director of Market Forces, in a statement. The second resolution, from the Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility, calls on Rio to review its composition of industry associations for any inconsistency with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Rio said it has already set short, medium and long-term targets for its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in its 2020 Annual Report and Climate Change Report and will continue to disclose them in the decade to come.

“We look forward to the company improving its Scope 1 and 2 emission reduction targets over the next year to truly match the trajectory required to meet the Paris climate targets and we are pleased that the company participate in this mission, ”said Market Forces Dit Vincent.

Rio has said its current targets – which include a 15% reduction in operational emissions by 2030 compared to 2018 – align with pathways to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But market forces, in a statement in support of its resolution, said Rio’s targets “fall far short of what can be considered to be in line with the Paris Agreement,” adding that the alignment would require a 50% reduction in emissions over the same period.

Rival The BHP group, like Rio, is also aiming for net zero by 2050, while Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., the world’s number four shipper of iron ore, earlier this week put down a marker with a objective of being carbon neutral in its operations by 2030.

Tackling so-called Scope 3 emissions was the biggest challenge for Rio, said Vincent, given that they make up the bulk of its carbon footprint. Rio said last month it would work with its customers to reduce the carbon intensity of steelmaking by at least 30% by 2030 and aim for carbon-neutral steel production as well. by 2050. It also targets zero carbon aluminum and net zero emissions from shipping. by 2050 and, like BHP, will tie executive bonuses to progress.

“Rio’s upcoming climate risk report must clarify its risk appetite in the face of this massive carbon liability and tell shareholders how ready it is to be exposed to Scope 3 emissions in the future,” said Vincent.

Rio has also pledged to submit its 2021 climate change report to an advisory vote at next year’s AGM. “This ‘say on the climate’ will give shareholders the opportunity to express their views on our climate change strategy and implementation, taken as a whole.” The company’s AGM will be held in London on April 9