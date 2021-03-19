Goldman Sachs junior bankers report 95-hour workweek





A group of first-year investment banking analysts at Goldman Sachs presented management with a slide presentation outlining the tough working conditions last month, highlighting the stress faced by young people working in the banking industry. ‘investment. Based on a survey of 13 analysts, the slide deck reported an average 95-hour work week, with five hours of sleep per night starting at 3 a.m. Respondents said long hours took a toll on their physical and mental health, with three-quarters saying they felt they had been the victim of violence in the workplace. I can’t sleep anymore because my anxiety level is on the rise, one of the analysts said. Another said that being unemployed scared me less than my body might succumb to if I continued that lifestyle. The slide deck – which was formatted as if it were an official presentation by Goldman Sachs – began circulating on social media on Wednesday and was available in full on Twitter on Thursday. A majority of analysts polled said they had been blamed without justification, as well as excessive oversight or micromanagement. On a scale of 1 to 10, respondents rated their satisfaction with work and the business as 2 on average. The presentation concluded with several proposals, including capping the workweek at 80 hours, scheduling meetings with clients to provide a week of preparation time, and adhering to company policy that junior bankers should not work from 9 p.m. Friday until Sunday morning. We recognize that our people are very busy because business is strong and volumes are at historic levels, Goldman Sachs said in a statement. One year after the start of Covid, people are naturally in high demand, and that is why we are listening to their concerns and taking several steps to address them. A person briefed on the situation described survey respondents as self-selected and said the bank had worked with the group to address their concerns. They added that Goldman had accelerated the hiring of new junior bankers, moved staff to overworked departments, adopted a selective approach to new business and strengthened the Saturday work policy. No one has been in trouble – those are valid points, the person said. Young investment bank hires are often expected to work very long hours in exchange for higher than average wages and the prospect of promotion, but the pressures are usually not made public. In 2013, City of London banks were called upon to review the work culture of younger people following the death of a 21-year-old intern at Bank of America. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos