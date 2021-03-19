VMware Acquires Mesh7 for Cloud Application Security, Telecom News, ET Telecom





San Francisco: VMware, a major player in enterprise software, has acquired Mesh7, a Sunnyvale, California-based company founded by Amit Jain and Pratik Roychowdhury, for an undisclosed amount. San Francisco: VMware, a major player in enterprise software, has acquired Mesh7, a Sunnyvale, California-based company founded by Amit Jain and Pratik Roychowdhury, for an undisclosed amount. With Mesh7, VMware will be able to provide modern application connectivity services that enable a developer experience leading to more secure operations, the company said in a statement Thursday. “Mesh7 and VMware will work together to continue to strengthen and improve security, from development to runtime, and to simplify DevSecOps,” Jain said in a statement. The Mesh7 ‘API Security Mesh’ solution gives information security leaders, cloud application security practitioners and application owners the security and observability capabilities they need to protect their applications and Modern, cloud-native microservices against cyber threats and breaches. “VMware Tanzu Service Mesh, together with Mesh7’s Security Mesh API, will enable customers to more efficiently deploy distributed services and application layer security for modern cloud applications,” added Roychowdhury. Once the deal is done, Mesh7 technology will enable VMware to bring visibility, discovery and better security to APIs. “The Mesh7 solution enables development, security and operations managers to manage observability, security and compliance for cloud-native, API-based and other distributed applications,” said Tom Gillis, vice Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Network and Security Division. “Upon closing of the acquisition, we look forward to the Mesh7 team joining VMware and helping deliver a comprehensive API solution that makes the developer experience for APIs increasingly secure by default and easier to use, ”he added.







