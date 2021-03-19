National Grid recharges with the acquisition of 7.8 billion electricity

National Grid to Acquire UK’s Largest Electricity Distribution Company

The group is also seeking to sell a majority stake in its gas transmission business in the United Kingdom

national grid (NG.) Bet big on an electric future. The group has agreed to acquire Western Power Distribution (WPD), the UK’s largest electricity distribution company from the US utility. PPL (US: PPL) with a net worth of 7.8 billion.

At the same time, he struck a deal to sell PPL’s ​​US-based Rhode Island electricity and gas business, The Narragansett Electric Company (NECO), for $ 2.7 billion.

Hailed as transformational by CEO John Pettigrew, these transactions reflect a strategic pivot of National Grids UK’s portfolio towards electricity. The group says electricity distribution is expected to experience a high level of asset growth due to the ongoing energy transition and, indeed, independent government advisers to the Climate Change Committee estimate that demand for electricity at the UK could more than double by 2050.

Power play

Currently, National Grid owns the transmission grid in Great Britain, carrying electricity from where it is generated at high voltage over long distances to England and Wales. Scottish Power and HSE (SSE) carry out these activities in Scotland.

But National Grid is not yet involved in the local distribution of low-voltage electricity to homes and businesses. Six companies, including WPD, currently operate distribution networks in England, Scotland and Wales, transporting electricity from the grid to end users.

As such, Pettigrew says the acquisition of WPD is a unique opportunity to gain a large-scale position in UK power distribution. WPD serves approximately 7.9 million customers in the South West of England, South Wales and the Midlands.

Highlighting the switch to electricity, National is also looking to offload a majority stake in its UK gas transmission business, National Grid Gas (NGG), and will kick off the sale process in the second half of this year. .

Given the strategic nature of [this] company coupled with its central position in a transition to a hydrogen economy, we expect strong interest when the sales process begins, says Pettigrew.

Although the price remains unclear, the group will likely seek a generous premium for the regulated asset value (RAV) of NGGs of 6.3 billion. It expects the sale to be completed in the second half of 2022.

National Grid has reduced its exposure to gas, abandoning gas distribution in the UK just under two years ago. After initially selling 61% of its Cadent gas business to a consortium of private equity players in 2017, it sold the remaining 39% to them in 2019.

Today, the group is approaching a complete withdrawal from gas in the United Kingdom, which would leave it only its gas distribution networks in the northeast of the United States.

Following the sale of NGG and the exchange of assets with PPL, the share of National Grids assets in electricity will increase from 60% to 70%. Analysts for broker Jefferies say that given the transition from energy to electricity, [this] is a strategically positive decision in our opinion.

Positioning for a greener future

As the UK seeks to achieve its ambition of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, natural gas is increasingly seen as a transitional fuel. Hydrogen is seen as a potential replacement and, by 2023, the government intends to be ready to incorporate up to 20% hydrogen into the gas distribution network.

On the same day it announced its strategic hub, National Grid also said it was considering creating a hydrogen backbone, connecting industry clusters across the UK where hydrogen is expected to be produced. This could see about a quarter of current gas transmission pipelines stretching over around 2,000 kilometers being reused to transport hydrogen.

But more than hydrogen, what National Grid is trying to do is capitalize on the rise of electrification amid the shift to renewables and the anticipated electric vehicle (EV) revolution. Electricity distribution networks will be critical to ensuring significant EV charging capacity, and WPD is preparing to install more than 200,000 EV charging points on its grid by 2023.

What about the very large dividend?

The WPD acquisition, which requires the go-ahead from shareholders and is expected to close within the next four months, is expected to have little impact on National Grids’ balance sheet in the long term. It will be financed by a bridge loan of $ 8.25 billion which will also be used to refinance part of WPD’s debt, and will be repaid using the proceeds from the sales of NECO and NGG, as well as the issuance of new obligations.

The sale of NECO is conditional on the completion of the WPD purchase and is expected to close in early 2022. It is also subject to regulatory approval.

National Grid says the deals will dramatically increase profits in the first year and, alongside the sale of NGG, will continue to be accretive in the long run. Jefferies predicts a 6% increase in EPS in 2023.

The group says this will support its updated policy of annual dividend growth in line with HICP inflation from its fiscal year 2022, versus at least in line with RPI inflation previously.

Analysts expect continued dividend growth despite the prospect of lower permitted returns during the next five-year regulatory period known as RIIO-2, which begins in April. Ofgem has reduced the allowed return on equity from 7-8 percent currently, to 4 percent and 4.3 percent for electricity and gas grid operators, respectively.

While National Grid has decided to largely accept the regulators’ final decision for RIIO-2, it is appealing to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over the proposed cost of equity and so-called outperformance corner. SSE is also following suit. If the CMA decides to hear their case, a review will begin in April and will last about six months.

Both companies can be comforted by the fact that the CMA increased the allowable returns and cost of equity for four private water companies after appealing the final decision of regulator Ofwats. On this basis, RBC Capital Markets analyst John Musk continues[s] to see an upside risk on RIIO2 returns.

Musk also sees National Grid looking at electricity as a positive step, but says investors will first have to digest the multiple headlines high on WPD, with the group paying a 61% premium to RAVs projected by WPD for the year ending March 31, 2022. As the market ruminated on the latest news, National Grids shares were flat at 830p. While there is still some regulatory uncertainty, with a dividend yield of 5.9 percent, the shares are worth holding onto.