Business
Insurer Chubb offers to acquire rival Hartford for $ 23.24 billion
P&C insurer Chubb on Thursday offered to acquire smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group in a $ 23.24 billion cash and stock transaction.
Chubb’s $ 65 per share offer represents a 13.2% premium over Hartford’s last close of $ 57.41.
Hartford said earlier today that it had received a take-over bid from Chubb, but did not disclose financial details of the offer.
Chubb in his recent statement said he had yet to receive a response from Hartford to his proposal, adding that even if a deal is agreed, its terms, structure or timing cannot be guaranteed.
A deal between The Hartford and Chubb would be the largest in the industry since Aon acquired Willis Towers Watson for $ 30 billion last year, and the largest in property and casualty insurance in the United States since the creation of Chubb in its current form in January 2016.
Then ACE bought Chubb for $ 28.5 billion, with the combined company retaining the Chubb brand.
In a note, Wells Fargo analysts called Hartford’s small business insurance franchise the main attraction for Chubb, which currently focuses on covering medium and large businesses. Chubb has approximately $ 9.4 billion in excess capital to fund any transaction.
They noted that previous deals in the P&C space valued companies over 1.8 times their book value, likely seen as a basis for negotiation by The Hartford, which traded 1.14 times before Thursday’s news. . A 1.75-fold valuation would cost the Hartford $ 30 billion.
The coronavirus pandemic is reshaping the insurance industry and consolidation could help cut costs after substantial losses in 2020.
Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg warned in April last year that the pandemic would likely result in the biggest loss in industry history. The insurer recorded $ 1.19 billion in losses related to the pandemic in 2020.
P&C insurers also faced significant catastrophic losses in 2020 due to wildfires in the western states and the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic. Combined with claims associated with civil unrest, these benefits outweighed the benefits of fewer auto claims as people drove less due to the pandemic, Fitch Ratings said in a report Thursday.
Chubb, which reported $ 41 billion in gross written premiums last year, also provides personal accident and supplemental health insurance, as well as life insurance, in 54 countries and territories.
Founded in 1810, The Hartford reported $ 17.3 billion in total premiums last year. The company provides coverage for workers’ compensation, management and professional liability, and other specialist areas, including political risk.
The Hartford sold baseball slugger Babe Ruth an insurance policy in 1920 for disability protection and also insured the only home Abraham Lincoln ever owned.
Chubb has its roots in 1882 when Thomas Caldecot Chubb and his son Percy opened their marine underwriting business in New York.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]