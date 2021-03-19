Insurer Chubb offers to acquire rival Hartford for $ 23.24 billion

P&C insurer Chubb on Thursday offered to acquire smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group in a $ 23.24 billion cash and stock transaction.

Chubb’s $ 65 per share offer represents a 13.2% premium over Hartford’s last close of $ 57.41.

Hartford said earlier today that it had received a take-over bid from Chubb, but did not disclose financial details of the offer.

Chubb in his recent statement said he had yet to receive a response from Hartford to his proposal, adding that even if a deal is agreed, its terms, structure or timing cannot be guaranteed.

A deal between The Hartford and Chubb would be the largest in the industry since Aon acquired Willis Towers Watson for $ 30 billion last year, and the largest in property and casualty insurance in the United States since the creation of Chubb in its current form in January 2016.

Then ACE bought Chubb for $ 28.5 billion, with the combined company retaining the Chubb brand.

In a note, Wells Fargo analysts called Hartford’s small business insurance franchise the main attraction for Chubb, which currently focuses on covering medium and large businesses. Chubb has approximately $ 9.4 billion in excess capital to fund any transaction.

They noted that previous deals in the P&C space valued companies over 1.8 times their book value, likely seen as a basis for negotiation by The Hartford, which traded 1.14 times before Thursday’s news. . A 1.75-fold valuation would cost the Hartford $ 30 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic is reshaping the insurance industry and consolidation could help cut costs after substantial losses in 2020.

Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg warned in April last year that the pandemic would likely result in the biggest loss in industry history. The insurer recorded $ 1.19 billion in losses related to the pandemic in 2020.

P&C insurers also faced significant catastrophic losses in 2020 due to wildfires in the western states and the most active hurricane season on record in the Atlantic. Combined with claims associated with civil unrest, these benefits outweighed the benefits of fewer auto claims as people drove less due to the pandemic, Fitch Ratings said in a report Thursday.

Chubb, which reported $ 41 billion in gross written premiums last year, also provides personal accident and supplemental health insurance, as well as life insurance, in 54 countries and territories.

Founded in 1810, The Hartford reported $ 17.3 billion in total premiums last year. The company provides coverage for workers’ compensation, management and professional liability, and other specialist areas, including political risk.

The Hartford sold baseball slugger Babe Ruth an insurance policy in 1920 for disability protection and also insured the only home Abraham Lincoln ever owned.

Chubb has its roots in 1882 when Thomas Caldecot Chubb and his son Percy opened their marine underwriting business in New York.