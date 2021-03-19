How Zoom beat tech giants to dominate video chat in pandemicExBulletin



If there is one company that has taken the lead after a very difficult year, it’s Zoom.

The upstart from Silicon Valley has become synonymous with video chat during the pandemic. It responded to our need to see each other and be together, even when we can’t do it in person. And he’s beaten some of the biggest names in tech along the way.

Kelly Steckelberg, the company’s chief financial officer, can identify the day that everything changed: March 15, 2020.

“Almost overnight, demand increased exponentially,” she told NPR.

Zoom had sent its own employees home two weeks earlier. By mid-March, companies around the world were doing the same and were looking for ways to continue working remotely. Schools were setting up virtual classrooms, so Zoom started offering educational accounts.

Then the floodgates opened.

“People were thinking, ‘Oh my God, I still need my kids to take their tutoring class,’ or ‘I still want to take my yoga class,'” said Steckelberg. “That’s what we started to see happen over time and then all of a sudden it really blew up for us.”

Fitness classes, happy hours, and club DJs have moved to Zoom. So are court proceedings and presidential campaigns. People performed weddings and bar mitzvahs. They learned how to give each other haircuts and facials.

There were also sad moments. Companies have laid off workers because of Zoom. Families held Zoom memorial services when they couldn’t come together to honor loved ones they had lost.

The speed with which technology has reshaped people’s lives can be summed up in one number: Zoom meetings drew 300 million attendees per day by April 30, four months earlier.

“It was just a lot easier.”

Zoom was running up against well-known video software like Webex and GoToMeeting, not to mention products from tech giants like Google and Microsoft.

So how did he beat these heavyweights?

“The real reason is that it was just a lot easier,” said Jason Fried, CEO of Basecamp, which designs software to help employees collaborate even when they’re not in the same office. Fried is no stranger to video and conference calling software: he has worked remotely for almost two decades and even wrote a book with his co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson called Remote: office not required.

Fried says Zoom made sending a meeting link as easy as sharing a YouTube video. People invited to Zoom meetings do not need to log in or download software, a key difference from competing products.

“You open a room, you get a URL, you send the URL to people. That’s it,” he said.

This simplicity, combined with high quality video and stable connections, meant that while Zoom had designed their software for professional use, it was also very easy to use for everyone.

The Rise of Zoombombing and Other Security Threats

But Zoom’s growing popularity and convenience had a downside: intruders blocked Zoom meetings because security was so lax. The attacks quickly took on a name: Zoombombing.

Town halls, college classes, and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings were all targets. The situation got so bad that the FBI issued a warning.

Among the victims was Dennis Johnson. Last March, he was defending his doctoral thesis on Zoom, in front of his family and friends, when an unknown assailant scribbled racial slurs and genitals onscreen.

A year later, Johnson says he still avoids Zoom when he can.

“Every time someone calls me a doctor, I think about that moment,” he said. “It’s just a bad taste in my mouth.”

Zoom’s problems didn’t end there. Researchers have discovered other security and privacy flaws, including one that could allow hackers to spy through a computer’s webcam or microphone. The company said user meetings are fully encrypted when they are not. He admitted to shutting down activists’ accounts in China after pressure from his government.

The company has gone into damage control mode, fixing flaws and helping users lock down their meetings. He put everything but privacy and security on hold for three months. Eventually, he made deals with federal and state regulators investigating the issues.

Zoom’s CFO, Steckelberg, describes this period as “a humbling experience for all of us”.

“But we learned a lot from it,” she added. “And we came out on the other side of a better business with a stronger, more secure platform.”

Post pandemic, a new “hybrid” normal

Now, after a year of everyday life and milestones in Zoom, what happens as more and more people get vaccinated and can start seeing others face to face again?

“There could definitely be a Roaring-type sensation of the post-COVID 1920s, where people are just going to want to get out,” said Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. But he said Zoom has made such inroads into people’s lives that in the long run he’s “here to stay.”

Zoom is betting that people will continue to use video to socialize, especially in the workplace. Many analysts predict a future of hybrid work, with more people working remotely at least some of the time. After Zoom’s sales more than quadrupled in 2020, the company predicts revenue will grow 43% this year, topping $ 3.7 billion.

But there is also a growing recognition of “zoom fatigue,” that feeling of being overwhelmed after video meetings.

Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University, recently published a paper identify four causes of the phenomenon, including “excessive” eye contact and the burden of looking at yourself on the screen.

Bailenson told NPR he believes video meetings are a great communication tool. But he urges people to be more aware of how and when they use applications like Zoom.

As COVID restrictions lift and workplaces reopen, he said, “I hope the place we land is somewhere in between the two extremes” of being in the office full time and working remotely.

“Looking back, on 9 to 5, everyone has to be in the same place at the same time during that window so you can knock on a computer for eight straight hours that’s in our rearview mirror,” he said. he declares.

Editor’s Note: Zoom, Google and Microsoft are among the financial backers of NPR.