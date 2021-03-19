UK government sells part of NatWest Stake for $ 1.6 billion





The UK government sold part of its stake in NatWest Group Plc for 1.13 billion pounds ($ 1.6 billion), reducing its stake for the first time in nearly three years. The Treasury sold 590.7 million shares to the bank at the closing price of 190.50 pence on Thursday, according to a statement on Friday. Its stake will be reduced to 6.9 billion shares, representing 59.8% of NatWest’s capital. The transaction allowed the lender “to use some of our excess capital to buy back government shares,” said Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest, in a statement. “We believe this is a good use of capital for the bank and our shareholders.” The sale still leaves the UK state as the lender’s largest shareholder, more than a decade after rescuing what was then the Royal Bank of Scotland in a £ 45.5 billion bailout. The Conservative government has repeatedly pledged to reduce stake, but the process of selling the stock was stalled as Brexit dominated the UK political scene and the lender’s market value languished at around half the amount. of the rescue plan. NatWest had also declared itself ready to return to private hands: in 2019, it obtained investor approval to purchase special shares in the future in order to buy back up to 5% of the stake in the government per year. The lender is one of the best capitalized banks in Europe and resumed dividends with new growth targets in February. Shares of the bank, which rose 56% last year after a crisis at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, rose 1.5% as of 8.44 a.m. in London. The takeover is “a clear positive signal,” said Joseph Dickerson, analyst at Jefferies International Ltd. Milestone The sale “represents an important step in the government’s plan to return institutions transferred from public ownership following the 2007-2008 financial crisis to private ownership,” the UK Treasury said in a statement. The deal comes less than a month after the government discharged the last assets of its separate rescue of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley. However, the participation in NatWest remains far from profitable for the Treasury. The UK government has now received around £ 9.3bn in share sales and dividends, while its remaining stake was valued at around £ 14bn at Thursday’s close. This is the third time that the Treasury has reduced its stake: in 2018 it sold for 271 pence per share to institutional investors while in 2015 it reached a price of 330 pence. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is acting as a privatization advisor. (Adds details about the sale, analyst comments from the first paragraph.) Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

