What Happened to the Leftover Publix COVID-19 Vaccines?

LAKELAND, Fla. Publix says its goal is to deliver 100% of the COVID-19 vaccines it has. This means that if there are doses that are not used at the end of a day when injections are given, employees can be vaccinated. “We have a process in place to vaccinate our associates if there are doses left at the end of the night,” Publix said. RELATED: ‘It Shouldn’t Be Wasted:’ What Happens to Leftover COVID-19 Vaccines in Tampa Bay? Some Publix pharmacies began offering the vaccine in January as the state continued with its rollout plan. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at select Publix stores in 43 different counties statewide, but appointments fill up quickly. With different appointment systems from county to county, it can be difficult to know where to go. Here’s how you can book an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine at your local Publix: Step 1: People eligible to receive the vaccine can log on to the Publix COVID-19 website when the appointment window opens. 2nd step: Once logged in, wait for the availability of appointments on your page. The top of the page will change from “pending” to “reserve now”. Make sure you don’t refresh the page, as it will update on its own. Step 3: Then follow the on-screen prompts to choose a time and location, and review your confirmation email once you’ve made your appointment. Appointments for the Publix coronavirus vaccine can only be scheduled online and cannot be made over the phone. The grocery giant has also updated its date website to make the process easier for those who want to get vaccinated. Those who access the site will now be able to clearly discern whether they are on the reservation page or on the waiting page. There will also be a notification once the reservation system is full and closed. You can visit the Publix COVID-19 website to see if your county is on the list. Find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine here. What others are reading right now:

