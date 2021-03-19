Is your third stimulus payment in the mail? Track your check with this USPS service

Angela Lang / CNET



Already this week, $ 442 million in stimulus checks were mailed, the IRS and US Treasury said, with more payments through the postal service coming in the next few weeks for Qualified Americans. This means that if you wait for your third stimulus payment to arrive by mail as a paper check orEIP debit card instead of crooked direct deposit, it’s time to keep an eye on that envelope with your money in it.

The IRS and the US Postal Service each have a service that, when used together, will allow you to track your Payment of $ 1400 directly to your mailbox. Theirsstimulus verification tracking tool contains information about your payment schedule, when and how your money will arrive and if there was an error processing your check. But it doesn’t give you the details of when to expect your payment in the mail.

To see that your mail-in payment is on its way to your mailbox, you’ll want to sign up for the free USPS service called Informed Delivery which shows you when all of your letters have been scanned, are in transit, and have been delivered to your home – including your third check. Here, we’ll walk you through how to use the USPS service to monitor the arrival of your payment by mail. This story is updated often.

Informed delivery: how the USPS service works and why you want to use it

Informed deliveryis a free USPS mail tracking service that automatically scans your letters and can alert you with an image whenever a letter with your name is about to be delivered – this includes, of course, your third stimulus payment.

When the USPS runs letters mailed through its automated mail sorting equipment, it automatically creates a digital image of the front side of all letter-size mail. Anyone who signs up for informed delivery can access the information by asking the USPS to notify you when every piece of mail with your name is on its way. Note that it may take three days to activate your account.

As part of the program, you will receive an email every morning, Monday through Saturday, to notify you of any mail that is delivered to you. You will also see a grayscale image of the front of the letter. Informed Delivery offers free applications forAndroidandiPhoneyou can also use.

Just know that signing up means you’ll seeallyour scanned mail by post, not just your stimulus check. You can cancel the service at any time.



How to set up informed delivery to track your stimulus check straight to your mailbox



Informed delivery has certain limitations. For example, it will work with many residential and personal PO Box addresses, but not with businesses. It will also not work for some residential buildings where the Postal Service has not yet identified each unit.

To check if informed delivery is available in your area, head to the Postal Service Informed Delivery Page.

1. TapFree registration.

2. Enter your mailing address and confirm that it will work with the service; then accept the terms and conditions and press Carry on.

3. On the next page, choose your username, password, and security questions. Then enter your contact information and tap Carry on.

4. On the next page, you will need to verify your identity. TapVerify Identity Online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or press Request the invitation code by email if you want USPS to send you a code. You may also have the option of visiting a post office to verify your identity in person.

For more stimulus verification details, here’s how to do it calculate how much you will get, everything you need to know about thethird stimulus control and when you can expect your payment to arrive in your bank account.

