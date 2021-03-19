Business
Accenture’s strong second quarter exposure: what does it mean for the Indian IT industry?
Accenture’s strong second quarter results suggest it could be a good year for the IT and consulting company, but doesn’t necessarily mean a good year for the broader tech services industry, experts said.
“While Accenture’s recent strength in outsourcing has often been viewed as the leading indicator of Indian IT by consensus, it remains to be seen whether this comes at the expense of consolidating market share,” said ICICI Securities analysts Sudheer Guntupalli and Hardik Sangani said in a note after the results on Friday.
The brokerage maintained its underweight in the IT sector, due to the return of traffic from digital channels to physical channels as the fear of Covid died down, the limited long-term visibility around a technological change and cannibalization or deflation of existing revenue lines attributed to technological change. .
Indian IT service providers were successful in seizing the opportunity presented by Covid, but they faced challenges going through numerous renegotiations with customers, according to DD Mishra, senior senior analyst at Gartner. Not all have benefited in the same way, he said. “The bottom line has eroded, and the amount of growth they expected is not there. They have definitely grown up and are recovering, some have been successful and have been smarter.” , did he declare.
However, he expects businesses overall to be heading for the recovery.
What has fueled the growth of Accenture?
“These were solid results (for Accenture), but only the first down payment on what looks like a great year. They have a stacked pipeline, the market is growing rapidly and we are heading towards a critical skills shortage that will allow them to I think they are successful in keeping expectations below what they are likely to achieve, ”said Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of research firm Everest Group.
Accenture raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and announced an 8% increase in second-quarter revenue (in dollars), thanks to record records of $ 16 billion.
Over the past year, Accenture has doubled its digital services by aggressively investing in cloud-based technology, which has paid off for the company. New bookings for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2021 hit a record $ 16 billion, with consulting and outsourcing bookings at $ 8 billion each.
During the pandemic, customers have sought to be profitable and increase operational efficiency, Mishra said. “Accenture is renowned for its operational efficiency and costs. And this particular crisis has perhaps given more opportunity to convince their customers to look at the overall total cost of ownership, to drive more automation, to digitize and to try to align with the business results, more cloud transformations, etc. to migrate applications to the cloud, ”he added.
There has also been some change in the way Accenture is handled. Over the past 1 to 1.5 years, Accenture has gone from a more transformational transformation, but is now open to looking at traditional businesses as well. This will give them exposure to many larger markets, which they probably weren’t in before, Mishra added.
However, Everest’s Bendor-Samuel expects the overall market to show strong results driven by the themes of large-scale practical digital, modernization and the return of discretionary spending.
“Outsource the legacy tail – as both engines (digital and scale and modernization) take hold, companies are left with a legacy that makes no sense to modernize, rather than keep two models operating, they transfer those queues to the service providers, “he added.
