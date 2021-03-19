Tesla cars restricted among military personnel in China report





A Model Y vehicle on display at a Tesla flagship store on January 4, 2021 in Shanghai, China. Gao Yuwen | Visual China Group | Getty Images Citing national security concerns, China is limiting the use of Tesla’s electric vehicles by some state members and military personnel, according to a Wall Street Journal Report from Friday. A separate report, from Bloomberg, said cars were banned in certain areas. Tesla shares fell more than 2.6% on Friday morning. It comes after the country conducted a vehicle safety review, where they reportedly discovered that Tesla’s sensors could record images of their surrounding locations. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, added that Tesla could get key data, like when and where cars are used. According to the report, it could also track more personal information, such as a cell phone’s contact list if it is connected to the car. China is ultimately concerned that the information could be sent back to the United States, according to the report. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla’s Chinese market has played a growing role in the company’s deliveries and production. The company’s sales in China more than doubled last year to $ 6.66 billion, or 21% of the total of $ 31.54 billion. In 2019, Tesla’s sales in China reached $ 2.98 billion, just 12% of the total of $ 24.58 billion. Read the full Wall Street Journal report here.

