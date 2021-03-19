The IPO of games company Nazara Technologies, backed by Rakesh Jhunjunwala, subscribed 175 times

Bombay: The Nazara Technologies’ initial public offering (IPO) of 581 crore, backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, was subscribed 175.46 times on the last day of the tender, due to strong investor interest of all categories.

The offering received bids for 512.52 million equity shares against the IPO’s size of 2.92 million equity shares, according to subscription data available on the stock exchanges.

The retail share was subscribed 75.29 times and the share for non-institutional investors saw a subscription 389.89 times, while the shares for employees and qualified institutional buyers were subscribed 7.55 times and respectively. 103.77 times.

“We love Nazara given its leadership in highly under-penetrated mobile gaming, its broad product portfolio and its strong relationships and networks. Nazara is expected to experience strong growth over the next two to three years given its recent acquisitions and its first-mover advantage, ”said Motilal Dit Oswal.

The price range of the public issue was set at 1,100-1,101 per share.

“The issue is valued at 5.5 times the FY21 book value and 7.6 times the company’s FY21 revenue value on an annualized basis and post-issue. The show is the first of its kind to be rated and has no comparison with peers in India, ”Motilal Oswal said.

The company enjoys leadership in eSports with an 80% market share and cricket simulation games.

Also on Friday, Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.37 times on the last day of the tender, receiving offers for 32.06 million shares against the size of the offer of 1.35 crore of shares, according to data available on Exchanges.

The qualified institutional part was subscribed 2.18 times, while non-institutional investors saw the subscription 1.31 times, retail investors were subscribed 3.09 times and that of employees 34%.