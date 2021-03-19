Mortgage Rates Today – March 19, 2021: Rates Are On The Rise Again





Check out today’s mortgage rates. Are you ready to apply for a home loan? Mortgage rates today are higher than yesterday. This is what they look like:

The data source: The Ascent National Mortgage Interest Rate Tracker. 30-year mortgage rates The 30-year average mortgage rate today stands at 3.272%, up 0.024% from yesterday. At the current rate, you will pay principal and interest of $ 436.63 for every $ 100,000 borrowed. This does not include additional expenses like property taxes and home insurance premiums. 20-year mortgage rates The 20-year average mortgage rate today stands at 3.018%, up 0.037% from yesterday. At the current rate, you’ll pay $ 555.80 in principal and interest for every $ 100,000 borrowed. Although your monthly payment increases by $ 119.17 with a 20-year loan and $ 100,000 compared to a 30-year loan of the same amount, you will save $ 23,797.84 in interest over your repayment period for every 100,000. $ borrowed. Get $ 150 Off Closing Costs With Better.com Mortgage This is one of the best lenders that we have personally used to achieve big savings. No commissions, no set-up costs, low rates. Get a loan estimate instantly and $ 150 off closing costs. Learn more 15-year mortgage rates The 15-year average mortgage rate today stands at 2.525%, up 0.017% from yesterday. At the current rate, you will pay principal and interest of $ 667.73 for every $ 100,000 borrowed. Compared to the 30-year loan, your monthly payment will be $ 231.10 higher for every $ 100,000 of mortgage principal. However, your interest savings will amount to $ 36,998.16 over the duration of your repayment period per $ 100,000 of mortgage debt. 5/1 ARM The average 5/1 ARM rate is 3.013%, up 0.010% from yesterday. With an ARM 5/1, you only lock in the same interest rate for five years. Once this period has elapsed, your rate may increase or decrease depending on market conditions. When you get an adjustable rate mortgage, there is a risk that your rate will increase over time, making your monthly payments more expensive. Since the ARM 5/1 rate today is a bit lower than what you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed loan, this might make sense, especially if you’re buying a home upfront and can move out before the end of your first five years. . But if you are buying a home forever, make sure you understand the dangers of getting an MRA. Should I lock in my mortgage rate now? A mortgage rate freeze guarantees you a specific interest rate for a certain period of time – typically 30 days, but you may be able to guarantee your rate for 60 days. You will usually pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but this way you are protected if rates go up between now and when you close your mortgage. If you plan to close your home within the next 30 days, it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on current rates, especially since they are still quite low. But if your close is more than 30 days away, you might want to choose an adjustable rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but could save you money in the long run. A variable rate lock allows you to secure a lower rate on your loan if rates drop before your mortgage closes, and while current rates are still fairly competitive despite a recent hike, we don’t know if rates will go up. or will decrease over the period. the next months. As such, it is beneficial to: LOCK in case of closure 7 days

in case of closure days FLOAT in case of closure 60 days Current mortgage rates may seem expensive compared to a month ago, but remember, on a historical basis, they are still quite low. And you’re even more likely to get a competitive interest rate on your mortgage if you have a great credit rating and a low debt-to-income ratio. If you’re ready to get a home loan, research offers from different mortgage lenders to assess your options. Each lender sets their own interest rates and closing costs, so comparing your choices will help you get the best deal.

