US bond yields, dollar movements

A two hundred and fifty gram gold bar of Argor-Heraeus SA brand, in the center, is in this photograph arranged at Solar Capital Gold Zrt. in Budapest, Hungary.

Gold prices edged down on Friday as a rebound in US Treasuries yields and a stronger dollar weighed on the metal, although bullion is still heading for its second consecutive weekly gain.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $ 1,734.59 an ounce at 10:05 am ET. Gold is up more than 0.5% this week.

US gold futures rose 0.3% to $ 1,734.20.

“Rising bond yields, as well as the dollar’s rise from recent lows, are having a negative effect on gold prices,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“But on the other side of the coin, the expected growth outlook, the continued relatively low interest rate environment gives rise to some inflation fears, which is supporting gold.”

Gold is often used as a hedge against higher inflation, but a recent surge in yields on US Treasuries has weighed on the unproductive commodity.

Meanwhile, the dollar index gained 0.3%, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero and said it expected higher economic growth and inflation this year.

“The rise in US rates this year has really weighed on the yellow metal,” said Joseph Stefans, head of trading at MKS.

“On the other hand, we have seen a resurgence in physical demand, especially in recent weeks, from India and Asia. This will continue to support the gold market, particularly during the further setbacks. ”

Elsewhere, palladium slipped 2.5% to $ 2,615.89 an ounce, but the self-catalyzing metal was on track for a weekly jump of nearly 11%, its biggest since early November.

Platinum fell 3.1% to $ 1,170.09 an ounce, its lowest level in a week, while silver fell 0.2% to $ 26.