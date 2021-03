Leading tech investor Anderson to quit Scottish Mortgage after 20 years

The investor who turned sleepy Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust into one of Britain’s biggest thanks to a series of bold bets on tech companies is stepping down. James Anderson, who has managed the £ 17.5 billion trust since 2000, will step down in April next year, the investment trust, which is owned by Scottish asset manager Baillie Gifford, said on Friday. Regaining confidence in the wake of the dot-com bubble in 2000, Anderson was convinced that, far from being a fad, technology would play an increasingly important role in modern economies. This belief sparked a series of early bets on companies such as Apple, Facebook and, most recently, Tesla. Assets under management of the 112-year-old trust have grown from £ 1.7bn in 2000 to £ 17.5bn today, as investors have enjoyed a total return of over 1,500 % over the same period. “James’ approach to identifying and owning transformational growth companies has contributed to economic progress and generated exceptional returns for shareholders,” said Fiona McBain, President of the Trust. Tom Slater, who has jointly managed the trust with Anderson since 2015, will take control of it next year. Lawrence Burns, co-director of Baillie Gifford’s International Concentrated Growth Strategy trust, will join the trust as deputy director. While confidence is unlikely to stray away from a focus on frontier technology groups, analysts have warned that the strategy will face challenges. “Anderson’s retirement plans ironically come at a time when the market’s love affair with growth stocks has shown signs of cracks,” said Jason Hollands, chief executive of Tilney Investment Management. Anderson warned in January that the controversial role of social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter during the recent political turmoil in the United States means that regulatory scrutiny is likely to expand. However, the pandemic has increased the attractiveness of so-called growth stocks. Scottish Mortgage’s assets hit a record £ 18bn in January, although they have since retreated as the tech rally faltered. Scottish Mortgage has recently gained fame for its investment in Tesla. Despite the sale of a £ 1.2 billion stake in the electric car maker in September, Tesla still accounts for around 5% of the trust’s total assets. Its other significant holdings include Tencent, Alibaba, Moderna, Nio, and biotech company Illumina. “He [Anderson] is not a man who just makes money for his investors, but also wants to win an argument, ”said Simon Elliott, analyst at Winterflood Investment Trusts.

