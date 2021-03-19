Incyte and Novartis aim to make Jakafi available in severe COVID-19 after narrow test failure





For more than a year during the pandemic, pharmaceutical companies from all walks of life tested their existing drugs against COVID-19. Incyte is one of them. Unfortunately, Incytes Jakafi failed in a Phase 3 COVID trial. But now the company and its partner Novartis are determined to move forward, saying the data was promising enough to make the JAK inhibitor a viable option for critically ill patients. In the trial, dubbed Devent, Jakafi showed an improvement in mortality which below But in American patients, who made up over 90% of the study, Jakaf’s ability to help patients survive their disease was statistically significant. The drug is approved to treat polycythemia vera, myelofibrosis and graft versus host disease. Investigators tested Jakafi plus standard care versus standard care alone in 211 mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome. The primary endpoint measured was death from any cause up to day 29. In the US trial population of 191 patients, the drug mortality benefit reached statistical significance at the 5 mg and 15 mg doses, Incyte said.In addition, a post-hoc analysis for the entire population of the study that pooled the two doses together versus placebo reached statistical significance. More than half of the patients in the study received the antiviral Gileads Veklury and 90% received corticosteroids, Incyte said. RELATED: Novartis and Incyte to Take Jakafi to Second Trial for COVID-19 Patients on Ventilators With the results, Incyte is discussing an expanded access program with the FDA to make the drug available to patients at no cost. Under this program, if approved, patients with respiratory distress syndrome acute associated with COVID-19 requiring ventilation could receive the drug. The company has a lot of drugs for the effort, Incyte said. There is still a significant unmet medical need for severe COVID-19, Steven Stein, Incyte’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. The company hopes the findings will contribute to advances in the scientific community to ease the burden. that this pandemic has also imposed on patients. as a health system. Novartis, which markets the drug outside of the United States, plans to make it available in other countries under a managed access program subject to local regulations, a spokesperson said. RELATED: What Does It Take To Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines Across The World? Here’s how the main players work it Jakafi is one of several drugs the pharmaceutical industry has tested against COVID-19. Most have not happened, but there are exceptions such as GileadsVeklury, Eli Lillys Olumiant and Roches Actemra, which has released mixed data. Meanwhile, newly developed monoclonal antibodies, including those from Eli Lilly and Regeneron, are now allowed to treat the disease. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be a bright spot for industry research efforts. Several are already being launched in the United States and around the world, and more are in the works.

