Surveillance feared after the storming of Arabia by the Clubhouse app
Banned by censors in China, the invitation-only app is gaining traction in parts of the Gulf, sparking bold conversations in countries known to hold back free speech.
The most provocative appear to be happening in Saudi Arabia-focused discussion forums, where nationalist trolls and government crackdown on online critics have largely stifled debate on other platforms.
The popularity of the app is such that some users across the kingdom are offering to sell Clubhouse invitations on Twitter, underscoring a suppressed appetite for debate and discussion despite fear of surveillance.
“Clubhouse is booming because there is a plethora of Saudi intellectuals interested in debating several topics that could be considered taboo or censored in the public domain,” Amani al-Ahmadi, an official told AFP. Saudi-American activist based in the United States.
But after Ahmadi recently hosted a discussion on “racism in Saudi Arabia,” Twitter was splashed with screenshots and videos revealing the identity and opinions of the participants, as well as conspiracy theories about their motives. .
The tactic, which raised concerns that app users would be monitored, marked a violation of rules set by Clubhouse, which prohibits recording conversations.
A similar room in the Clubhouse set up to discuss the recent release of jailed activist Loujain al-Hathloul had to be closed after some speakers threatened to expose them publicly, according to two sources familiar with the session.
“I see Saudi trolls taking the Clubhouse conversations to Twitter by tapping and hashing people,” Ahmadi said.
“This is still a new platform and there are a lot of security concerns.”
Clubhouse did not respond to AFP’s request for comment on the reported violations.
– ‘Free thought’ –
A sign that some may already be self-censoring on the platform, many are starting their discussions with the condition “I am inside” the kingdom or “I am in a sensitive place,” told AFP a Saudi user of the app.
But despite the risks, many Saudis participate in freewheeling discussions that capture the zeitgeist of a largely young population.
In a chat room, a Saudi woman lamented the lack of civil liberties in the absolute monarchy.
“Thinking freely is expensive, it can cost you your life, can send you to jail,” she said, according to participants.
“We are not farm animals … It is our right to think and our right to protest like any other nation. It is the simplest right of citizens.”
In another, a Saudi hailed the new job opportunities for women in the kingdom, but said they come at a huge cost.
“We are now walking the path of equality,” she said.
“But many Saudis have become irritated and ask, ‘Why do women have more job opportunities than I do? “”
And in another, a transgender woman from the kingdom shared her chilling experiences of being harassed and groped publicly, according to users of the app.
– ‘Fill a gap’ –
Such frantic conversations sparked furious calls for state regulation from government supporters.
“The acrimony that his discussions can generate could harm society as a whole without any organizational or ethical constraints,” wrote Salman al-Dossary in a column for the Saudi newspaper titled “The Moral Dilemma of the Clubhouse.”
In an online video, Saudi academic Fahad al-Otaibi went so far as to say that Clubhouse posed a risk to the kingdom’s national security.
There has been no official comment from the Saudi authorities.
Saudi app users say it’s only a matter of time before pro-government trolls take control of the platform’s activities – as they did with Twitter.
Pro-regime cyber armies have infiltrated Twitter, intimidating critics of the kingdom and distorting accounts online while exploiting the platform to promote ambitious government reforms.
In recent years, critics of the regime have been jailed for tweets, highlighting how social media has become a weapon of an authoritarian regime, activists say.
“The Clubhouse is currently filling a huge void and its popularity in the Gulf shows that people have been waiting for a new avenue to express their opinions, explore ideas and debate freely and without censorship,” said Ahmed Gatnash, co-founder of the Group of Middle Eastern activists Kawaakibi Foundation.
“I am concerned that the Saudi government will be cracked down on banning the app, or monitoring theaters and arresting people for exercising their right to free speech, as it has done with Twitter in recent years,” said Gatnash to AFP.
