NFTs are the latest investment craze and they’re here to stay





The hottest asset of 2021 was met with an almost universal reaction: disbelief. Non-fungible tokens NFTshave took in over $ 200 million last month, not including the recent $ 69 million sale of a digital artwork by an artist named Beeple.

While some may roll their eyes at the idea of ​​a digital file selling for the price of an old masterpiece, NFTs have become a bridge between the hermetic world of cryptocurrencies and the more traditional yet hermetic worlds. art and sport. And some are comfortable with it.

It’s already natural to me, says Alec Monopoly, a street artist who recently started selling works in NFT form. It’s a lot like the art world, the way it’s traded, the way you go out. NFTs, notes Avery Andon, brother of Monopolys and art dealer, have just taken the economic gray area of ​​the art world and moved it to an even grayer area of ​​cryptocurrency. A new investable asset has been created out of the ether (literally, because the cryptocurrency ether is the primary currency of NFTs). By the time you have a group of people who see something as a store of value, it’s no longer hocus-pocus, he says. Digital tokens could have wider implications. The blockchain software by which they are secured acts as a tracking device, helping to protect copyright online. This ability opens up new avenues for commerce and breeds creators who might not have gotten audiences in the old world: Czanne, meet Beeple. Art and collectibles sold as NFTs don’t act like their counterparts in the mainstream world. Most of the images people own are still available on the Internet, so buyers won’t have the pleasure of showing guests their new Seurat. NFTs can hold just about anything. That meant GIFs of Taco Bell dancing tacos that were offered up to $ 3,500, enough for around 2,000 Crunchy Taco Supremes, and a token backed by socks that sell for $ 75,000. The token can be exchanged for a pair of real socks. When you see things like this it makes you dismiss the whole category because some things are so weird, which in my opinion is a mistake, says Michael Batnick, research director at Ritholtz Wealth Management, who bought of NFTs. However, serious institutions are coming to the NFT party. They include Christies, the National Basketball Association, and



Warner Music Group.

Christies, who sold Beeple’s work, has believed in the promise of blockchain for years, said Representative Rebecca Riegelhaupt. Digital art has been around since the 1950s, but it has always been impossible to monetize purely digital works because it’s easy to duplicate works on your computer, she says. The encrypted recording of an NFT turns digital artists who were previously relegated to hobbyists or graphic designers primarily focused on client work into artists, just like painters or sculptors. Musician Grimes has sold $ 6 million in digital art in the form of NFT. Mike Windle / Getty Images for Coachella



NFTs first caused a stir in 2017, when a company called Dapper Labs created and sold collectible images of cats called CryptoKitties. Then last fall, Dapper Labs and the NBA formed a partnership: the league licenses game video clips through a trading platform called Top Shot which became open to buyers on October 1. Top Shot is inspired by baseball and basketball cards, the physical versions of which have lost popularity since the 1990s. New moment packs in the form of card packs are released from time to time. There is a limited number of each clip available, typically 50-10,000. And owning it doesn’t mean no one else can watch it. They are always available for viewing. Prices have started to skyrocket. A clip of a LeBron James dunk sold for a record $ 208,000 in February. NBA fan Batnick started buying Top Shot moments in January, purchasing a music video of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker for $ 2,500. The next morning, I woke up with a lump in my throat, he recalls. Like what did I do, right? Am I crazy? Because I’m not like a YOLO [you only live once] guy. I do not trade options; I don’t buy meme shares. For $ 2,500, I could go on vacation. But the market has played in its favor. A few weeks later, I sold it for $ 2,999. Batnick says the market is highly dependent on scarcity. A clip of a lower quality player who has fewer copies is often worth more than a clip of a superstar with more copies. And the number of each clip is also important, lower numbers often sell more. It’s all about status, says Batnick. Some of these NFTs are the new ones I invested in the Ubers seed cycle. It is a status symbol. The software can still confuse users and is vulnerable to hacking. Some accounts on one of the most important platforms for NFTs, Nifty Gateway, were hacked this month. Nifty Gateway said that a limited number of users without two-factor authentication have had their accounts supported. Buyers and sellers must also pay gas fees to platforms that connect art to blockchain. These fees can be almost as expensive as art. The gas charge on a $ 100 book that Batnick had considered purchasing was $ 90, which forced him to walk away. And NFTs can lose value as the cryptocurrency spins, as it often does. I don’t think it’s going to go away, Batnick said. I think it’s only the first day. And I think the future is bright, even though there will be a ton of money lost along the way. And frankly, let’s be honest, there has already been a ton of money made. Write to Avi Salzman at [email protected]

