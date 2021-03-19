Leftovers: Pepsi combines cola and mango with the latest flavor; Harpoon embarks on healthier beer

Leftovers is our take on some of the product ideas that are popping up all over the place. Some are intriguing, some look amazing, and some are the kind of ideas we would never dream of. We can’t write about everything that’s offered to us, so here are some leftovers from our inboxes.

Pepsi Mango: A Perfect Combination?

Pepsi knows that the first addition to its permanent drink line in five years is a bit of a surprise. The company says as much in his press release.

Surprising or not, the cola maker is doubling down on its new drink flavor, mixing the well-known cola taste of Pepsi with the flavor of tropical mango. Pepsi Mango will be available nationwide from March 22, in a regular, sugar-free variety.

“Our team has created a surprisingly perfect pairing with Pepsi Mango, combining the delicious taste of Pepsi Cola with the flavor of a sweet, juicy mango,” said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, in the release.

Over 40 million tonnes mangoes are harvested around the world every year, according to WorldAtlas. Although now cultivated around the world, mango tends to be associated with warm, tropical locations.

Fruit has also become one of the most popular new flavors to add to drinks, especially in the alcohol realm. Golden Road from AB InBev, DG Yuengling and Son and Molson Coors Blue Moon all have mango flavored versions.

But will the fruit be a good addition to cola? Pepsi does not have far to go to watch rival Coca-Cola piloted the combo with Twisted Mango Diet Coke in 2018. The product is no longer available and reviews have shown little enthusiasm for the flavor combo. Some thought it was too sweet, some have found it useless and still others have found it surprisingly refreshing.

However, Pepsi Mango offers one thing in Pepsi’s favor: a chance for the masses to try out its flavor innovations. Over the past two years, Pepsi has produced several new flavors of its namesake soda, including Cocoa Cola, Apple Pie, and Sparkling Ros. These were all very limited offers, so most soda drinkers probably didn’t have a taste. With this launch, unlike Chris Kattan’s eponymous’ 90s SNL character, anyone can have the Pepsi Mango.

Megan Poinski

Optional legend Courtesy of Harpoon Brewery

Harpoon beer swings for fences with healthier ingredients

As consumers put more emphasis on the ingredients that go into making their favorite foods and drinks, Harpoon Brewery is hoping its latest release will be a home run.

The newest addition to the Boston brewery’s family of beers is the Harpoon Big League IPA, a 7.2% alcohol by volume offering made up of healthier ingredients like chia seeds, buckwheat kasha and Mediterranean sea salt.

Beer is the lighter cousin of its Rec. League beer, but the Harpoon Brewers took the Misty Pale Beer recipe and doubled it all down for a juicy, misty IPA with four different hops.

“After a year where people were more often at home, we knew we had to give them a way to celebrate the little moments that turned into big wins, without feeling like they were overdoing it,” Dan Kenary , CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery, said in a statement. “Big League is our answer to this.”

The new beer comes as Americans increasingly take an interest in the health and wellness trends that accelerated during the pandemic without wanting to give up their favorite foods and drinks.

A survey of nearly 950 people by Harpoon Brewery echoed this finding. He noted that 68% of Americans are more focused on healthy eating and drinking habits than a year ago.

When describing their approach to wellness during the pandemic, 44% of millennials said they made better food and drink choices than before the pandemic, compared to 34% of Gen Xers, according to the investigation. At the same time, half of Millennials and a quarter of Gen Xers say healthier ingredients have more of an impact on their decision when choosing a craft beer than they did a year ago.

Major brewers have also embraced the best-for-you-health movement, with beers that are low in calories and without or low in alcohol. Constellation Brands, distributor of Corona, launched Corona Premier while AB InBev has Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. The two more expensive and lower calorie beers are aimed at “more sophisticated” beer drinkers.

In the past, Harpoon Brewery has also produced a beer with Dunkin ‘, a pastry-inspired collaboration with Mike’s Pastry made with real cannoli shells, and an offering made in casks that once held aged rye whiskey.

As consumers continue to look to these new brewery products that are synonymous with the creativity expected in the craft space, they also sometimes want to feel good about what is going on in their bodies. Harpoon Big League IPA gives the brewery a greater presence in both categories based on beer drinkers’ preference or the occasion in which they consume a beer.

Christopher Doering

Optional legend Courtesy of National Beverage Corp

The new LaCroix options have a certain “taste !!”

With summer just around the corner,LaCroix launched new flavorsthat the exuberant brand of sparkling water says “beyond taste !!” and “ready to burn down the bottom shelves,” including Beach Plum, Black Razzberry and Guava So Paulo. They will launch at select retailers and hit grocery store shelves across the country this spring.

It’s been just over a year since the sparkling water giant launched new flavors and now has a total of 30 options for consumers to choose from. They follow two spring flavors, LimonCello and Pastque, which debuted in 2020. And this time, LaCroix continues to emphasize the use of natural essences drinks and the brand’s goodwill.

“LaCroix is ​​committed to bringing joy and good health to America through creative innovation. We aspire to delight our loyal consumers with unique and delicious taste and beautiful packaging, along with renewed faith, confidence and authenticity, a company spokesperson said in a statement.

This could be a nod to a 2018 lawsuit that accused the brand of falsely labeling its drinks as “100% natural” when it claimed chemicals such as ethyl butanoate, limonene and Linalool propionate had been found in drinks. Although the lawsuit was later dropped, it still led to action by National Beverage Corp. to fall by 44% between February and July 2019.

The brand has also seen its sparkling water competitors enter the alcohol space. Coca-Colas The Topo Chico brand is launching a hard seltzer in the United States in 2021.Last week, sparkling water brand Spindrift unveiled its own hard seltzer.

But LaCroix has made his own nod to liqueurs by naming his varieties Limoncello and Pastque. And its new flavors could arguably be just as interesting, with flavors inspired by places with Guava So Paulo and exploiting fruits that are not common in the sparkling water space like Beach Plum, which is also reminiscent of the roots of the brand in Florida.

Sparkling water remains a big business and is worth around $ 27.59 billion in 2020,according to a report by Grand View Research.With its three new flavors, LaCroix is ​​counting on its die-hard fans to give it a boost in this growing segment.

Barbara smith