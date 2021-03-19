Fed ends Covid-19 capital disruption that gave Wall Street banks

The The Federal Reserve will allow a major capital pause for the big banks to expire at the end of the month, denying Wall Street’s frantic demands.

In response to the pandemic, the Fed had let lenders take care of treasury bills and deposits without setting funds aside to protect against losses. This relief will expire on March 31 as scheduled, the Fed said on Friday declaration.

Although the regulator concluded that the threat Covid-19 poses to the economy is not as severe as it was a year ago, the Fed has also said it will come up with further changes to the so-called ratio soon. additional leverage, or SLR. The aim is to remedy the surge in bank reserves triggered by the government’s stimulus programs.

“Due to the recent growth in the central bank’s reserve supply and the issuance of Treasury securities, the board may need to address the current SLR design and calibration over time to prevent the development of tensions that could both hamper economic growth and undermine financial stability. The Fed said.

The expiration of the temporary capital hiatus could disappoint banks and bond traders, as many industry analysts had wanted the Fed to extend the deadline by at least a few months, especially as the Treasury market $ 21 trillion has seen recent volatility.

Treasury brokers have already been exiting the market at a rapid pace – more than $ 80 billion was withdrawn in the past two weeks before the central bank move. But Fed officials believe the market is stable enough and banks’ capital is high enough to revert to the pre-pandemic requirement while the agency considers long-term changes.

Bank buffer

America’s largest banks have nearly $ 1 trillion in capital, which means they already exceed the $ 800 billion they need to comply with full SLR, according to Fed estimates. The lenders themselves will have to decide how much they want to exceed the agency’s minimum requirement.

With the Fed saying the banks are well capitalized, there is a chance it will no longer be able to justify its pandemic-induced dividend constraints. Although the regulator has already relaxed an earlier ban on share buybacks, it still restricts payments to shareholders. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that a decision will soon be made on dividends.

Read more: The Fed will weigh bank dividends after the end of the disruption of capital

“This removes the biggest political obstacle to the Fed removing all Covid-19 restrictions on capital distributions from big banks,” Cowen & Co. analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote in a Friday memo. . The Fed could drop its last restraints this year, he predicted.

Central bank officials did not provide any details on what permanent changes they would propose to the SLR, but said they did not want the industry’s overall capital levels to change. The Fed added that it will work with other bank branches: the Office of the Comptroller of Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Those regulators also announced on Friday that they would let the temporary relief end on March 31.

The decision of the agencies concerns large banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. should soon revert to its usual SLR – a measure of its capital in relation to all its assets.

‘A mistake’

“This is a mistake,” Priya Misra, global head of rate strategy at TD Securities, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “I don’t think the market was ready for this relief to be taken away.”

The KBW Bank index fell 1% as of 2:12 p.m. in New York City, as all companies in the index except one fell. JPMorgan was down 2.7%, the largest drop in the index, followed by Wells Fargo & Co. at 2.2%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose after the announcement, as many Wall Street strategists believe ending the regulatory break will prompt some banks to ditch Treasuries. The benchmark borrowing rate hovers around 1.75%.

The Fed provided another recent consolation, however, by doubling the maximum overnight repo activity that a participant can execute through the central bank facility to more than $ 80 billion. This could absorb some of the pressure from too much government stimulus cash entering the system by giving money market funds a place to put them.

Inflated chests US bank reserves at the Federal Reserve swelled last year amid SLR relief Source: Wrightson ICAP, Federal Reserve



As Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse Group AG said this week, the Fed is ‘pushing the trail’ to deal with the stress of reverting to the existing leverage rule by giving banks additional capacity to direct deposits into funds money market. Fed officials said on Friday that the move was a monetary policy decision and was not directly related to the debt limit.

Over the past year, this easing of the debt ceiling has allowed lenders to accept up to $ 600 billion in additional reserves and treasury bills without increasing their demand for capital. Banks could now be under pressure to get rid of some of these assets or seek more capital.

JPMorgan said it might consider declining some deposits as a result. And some treasury market strategists expect an impact on the market as the largest lenders potentially sell holdings.

The Fed faced intense political pressure from Democratic lawmakers, including Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown and Senator Elizabeth Warren, to let the all-important hiatus expire on March 31. at SLR. In a February 26 letter at the Fed, Brown and Warren called it “one of the most important post-crisis regulatory reforms.”

Brown said in a statement Friday that ending the hiatus is “a victory for lending in communities hard hit by the pandemic.” In a Twitter post, Warren called it “a good move to keep our banking system strong.”

It was the right move to keep our banking system strong. Now we need to make sure that the giant banks are not trying to sneak in a back door reduction in their capital requirements. It’s too important.https://t.co/jD6bcRS7c7 – Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 19, 2021

Ira Jersey, a rates strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, predicted that regulators will eventually let banks exclude reserves from their SLR calculations, but not Treasuries.

The leverage ratio, adopted as a key safety measure after the 2008 financial crisis, has always been a three-agency effort. Although the Fed and OCC proposed a massive overhaul in 2018, this project has stalled. Fed officials said on Friday they would work with the OCC and FDIC to determine what happened next. However, the Fed is known to sometimes act independently on capital rules.

– With help from Michael McKee, Alex Harris, Liz McCormick and David Scheer

(Updates with responses from legislators in the 19th paragraph, as well as the table.)