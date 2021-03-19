Gasoline Prices Continue To Rise In Southeast Texas





“Only time will tell” if we see the highest summer prices since 2014, GasBuddy reports

BEAUMONT, Texas Expect the pain at the pump to become more painful. Gasoline prices continue to climb, increasing over the past 10 weeks and now hovering around $ 2.65 / gal. in Texas. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area has a slightly lower trend than the state average – at $ 2.59 / gal. Friday average. This is an increase of 43 cents from a month ago, when gasoline prices in Southeast Texas averaged $ 2.16 / gal. With increased demand and tighter gasoline supplies, we see more expensive prices at the pump with little relief in the coming weeks, ”said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. Demand for gasoline is up slightly from March 2020, as pandemic lockdowns were only just beginning. RELATED: CHECK: Rising Gas Price Reflects Vaccine Optimism, Texas Storm Impact, Experts Say Texas is still well below the national average of $ 3.07 / gal., According to data compiled by GasBuddy. The national average is 33 cents higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy tells 12News that prices are likely to start falling over the next week due to the drop in oil prices this week amid COVID concerns in Europe that are hurting demand. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude was down 52 cents to $ 65.09 a barrel at the start of Monday’s trade, slightly lower than the start of last week at $ 66.05 a barrel, reports GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand for the past few weeks was just 1% below the pre-pandemic level, a hugely bullish factor that may continue to push oil and gas prices higher in the near term,” said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis for GasBuddy. ” It is no longer a question of whether gasoline demand will return to near normal this year, but when, and will oil producers rise to the occasion and be able to ramp up production quickly. , or are we going to see the highest summer prices since 2014 until they jump into action? “ De Haan says retail gas prices are expected to start falling 3 to 7 cents per gallon over the next week or so if the crude oil sales we’ve seen this week hold up. RELATED: CHECK OUT: Is The Recent Spike In Gas Prices Caused By President Biden’s Cancellation Of The Keystone XL Pipeline? De Haan thinks retail gas prices should start declining 3 to 7 cents per gallon over the next week if the crude oil sales we’ve seen this week hold up. The national average peaked in the short term, thanks to the #oil. We can see detail #gasprices sink down 3-7c / gal over the next week or so if that week’s sell holds. – Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) March 18, 2021 However, the demand for gasoline in the United States is on the rise – nearly 20% in one month. “Only time will tell, but it looks like things are heating up a lot more than expected since the start of the year,” De Haan said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos