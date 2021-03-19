Why the Williams-Sonoma stock was winning today





What happened Actions ofWilliams-Sonoma(NYSE: WSM) climbed for the second day in a row today after the company released a fourth quarter earnings report Wednesday evening. The stock continued to rise today as the household goods retailer received positive comments from a Wall Street analyst. After gaining 18.5% yesterday, the stock was up 9.3% as of 2:03 p.m. EDT. So what Like much of the housewares industry, Williams-Sonoma experienced a boom during the pandemic, and this was especially evident during the holiday season. Comparable sales in the quarter jumped 25.7%, which included a 47.9% growth in online sales. Overall revenue grew 24.4% to $ 2.29 billion, well ahead of estimates at $ 2.17 billion, while the company also gained significant leverage through the sales surge. Adjusted operating margin increased 630 basis points to 17.9% and adjusted earnings per share fell from $ 2.13 to $ 3.95, beating expectations at $ 3.39. After a parade of analysts raised their stock price targets, William O’Neil launched a cover on Williams-Sonoma with a buy note, indicating confidence in the company even as it will fail some tough comparisons next year. Now what For the current year, management expects mid-to-high year-over-year revenue growth and operating margin growth, both of which are in line with their long-term goals. . Shares of Williams-Sonoma, which also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn, have now more than doubled since the start of 2020, with the company having been a winner under the furniture radar for the past year or so. Although the company is best known for its stores, it sells through a digital model and online sales accounted for almost 70% of total sales in the fourth quarter. Although the favorable winds of the pandemic eventually wear off, management advice should give investors confidence in the long-term potential of the stock, especially since it still trades at a price / price ratio. profit less than 20.

