UBiome Co-Founders Face Criminal Charges Over Allegations of Fraud

Ubioma co-founders are in hot water after the SEC loaded pair it with healthcare fraud conspiracies.

The company was first founded in 2012 and started with microbiome testing directly with consumers.

Today, co-founders Zachary Schulz Apte and Jessica Sunshine Richman are on trial on a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, money laundering and related offenses related to alleged schemes to defraud insurers and health care providers, according to a ministry. of liberation from justice.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, has been the subject of an FBI investigation for its fraudulent insurance billing practices. At the time, the FBI raided headquarters and demanded that all employees turn over computers.

The SEC lawsuit claims uBiomes developed a clinical version of its microbiome test in order to attract venture capital dollars. The company landed $ 60 million in venture capital funding. The SEC says these funds were collected fraudulently.

The SEC goes on to claim that after starting to market this version of the test, the company used a number of methods to get clinicians to order the tests.

Further, the indictment alleges that the co-founders developed and oversaw practices that deceived healthcare providers and insurance companies into ordering tests that were neither valid nor medically necessary.

However, uBiomes claimed that success in generating income was a sham. It depended on prompting doctors to order unnecessary testing and other inappropriate practices that Richman and Apte directed that, when discovered, led insurers to recoup their previous reimbursement payments to uBiome, the file says. court.

The defendants face several cases of fraud that can lead to up to 90 years in prison.

Today’s indictment alleges that, in their efforts to rapidly advance businesses and investments in their microbiome startups, the defendants turned a blind eye to compliance and pursued a path designed at all costs. to make the biggest investment in their business, Acting US Attorney Hindssaid in a report.

The indictment alleges that the defendants defrauded insurance providers with fraudulent reimbursement claims, a practice that would inevitably result in higher premiums for all of us.

Additionally, the defendants cashed in the investment that was put into the business to profit from it. Today’s indictment is a cautionary tale about the importance of robust compliance programs rather than empty talk, and the importance of honesty with investors.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT

These allegations not only put the co-founders of ubiomas on trial, but also set an example for all other companies in the industry.

This was the result of a very complex investigation by the FBI and our federal and state partners, the FBI special agent in charge of Fair, said in a statement.

This indictment illustrates that the heavily regulated healthcare industry does not lend itself to a fast-moving and disruptive approach, but rather a compliance and accountability approach.

THE BIGGEST TREND

Healthcare tech companies have seen their fair share of legal woes in recent years. One of the most notable cases is that of Theranos. In 2018, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was accused by the SEC of massive fraud, and she and former Theranos chairman Ramesh Sunny Balwani were accused of raising more than $ 700 million through exaggerated and fraudulent claims.

The founders of the recently acquired Outcome Healths also face a number of legal battles. A criminal indictment in the Northern Illinois District accuses former CEO and co-founder Rishi Shah, former chairman and co-founder Shradha Agarwal, former CFO Brad Purd and former EVP Ashik Desai of an alleged billion dollar scheme to defraud clients. Currently, the old executives areawaiting judgment.