The US attorney’s office would like to find the owner of this Ferrari F50, is that you?





Hey you? Is this 1996 Ferrari F50 yours? If so, the United States Attorney’s Office would like to talk to you. No, it’s not about that parking ticket that they want to give you the F50 back. Do you remember how it was stolen 18 years ago? In Italy? The government thinks that’s it. But before you raise your hand, know that this is going to court, there is another party who thinks they have the rightful property. Let’s go back and explain. As Buffalo News reports, in 2003, a Ferrari F50 was stolen in Italy shortly after its purchase. Fast forward several years, and a Ferrari F50 is intercepted at the Canadian border by US Customs and Border Protection. They notice something a little fishy about the VIN plate, and after investigating further and contacting FerrariCBP, this is the stolen F50 from 2003. The problem is, in the years since the Ferrari has had at least two owners, the last of which claims to have the appropriate ownership. Although the evidence appears to be compelling, the Buffalo News reports that the U.S. prosecutor is not sure whether the car can be returned to either of the plaintiffs. He wants these parties or you, provided you have a stronger claim than the people identified in the report to resolve the issue in court. Until then, the government will hang on to it. Hard work, but someone has to do it. The story takes more twists and turns in a few hundred words of the original report than we relayed here, and a court battle could reveal even more. It may be that both applicants have less right to this F50 than you, dear reader. All you have to do is prove your claim in court. Good luck. You will need it.

