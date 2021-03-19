Utah unemployment rate at 3%, report finds

SALT LAKE CITY The Beehive State continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February is estimated at 3%, down slightly from 3.1% in the previous month, which saw the Utah tied with South Dakota for the best in the United States.

There are approximately 48,774 Utahns considered unemployed. Nationally, the unemployment rate in the United States edged down to 6.2% from 6.3% in January.

The level of non-farm payroll employment in February 2021 was estimated to be virtually the same year over year, with 300 fewer jobs since February last year. The current state employment level is 1,566,900.

The deliberate and steady pace of employment recovery continues in Utah, said DWS chief economist Mark Knold. The number of jobs in Utah in February is on par with a year ago. Idaho is the only other state that can make such a claim.

All other states are still struggling to steer their economies in the right direction. Utah’s private sector is leading its employment rebound. Employment gains would be more advanced without the restrictive effects of COVID-19 on the education sector.

The latest data showed that private sector employment grew 0.7% year over year. For the period, half of Utah’s top 10 private sector industrial groups posted net annual job gains, primarily through commerce, transportation and utilities, adding 10,900 new jobs, professional and business services. increasing by 8,500 positions, while construction added 5,000 new jobs.

Conversely, five industrial groups have posted employment declines over the past 12 months. In particular, recreation and hospitality services lost 13,200 jobs, while education and health care shed 6,100 jobs and information, 1,400 jobs.

Even though the states unemployment rate only reached 3%, the February employment report showed a very low number of people considered unemployed. On the contrary, the volume of weekly jobless claims remains historically high, but Knold said the juxtaposition can be explained.

The short answer is that more people are leaving the workforce than the increase in those receiving unemployment claims, he said. The increase in the number of beneficiaries would increase the unemployment rate. Increasing the number of people leaving the labor force would lower the unemployment rate.

He noted that the unemployment rate is not calculated just on those who can collect unemployment insurance, but on all those who do not have a job and have looked for one in the past six weeks.

Utah’s unemployment rate is dropping due to two factors. The rate is down from its April COVID-19 peak because many of those people have been put back to work. But not all of them were re-employed, he said. These people awaiting re-employment would include those who are still receiving unemployment insurance, which is why the number of claims is still high.

Another factor is that people are leaving the labor market and no longer looking for jobs, he added.

This additional factor explains why the unemployment rate has fallen to a low level. This level may look like full employment, but it currently is not, Knold said. Rather, this rate reflects outgoing workers. You have to look for a job in the last six weeks to be considered unemployed.

Since the arrival of COVID-19 in April 2020, an annual class of students have graduated and entered the workforce, he said.

They are still increasing the size of Utah’s workforce every year. Without adequate job growth to absorb them, the economy will accumulate an excess of unemployed, Knold said. When these workers sit too long and cannot find a job, some will stop looking and, in doing so, drop out of the labor market. In fact, they are abandoning the unemployment count.