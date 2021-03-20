Founder, CEO and native of Texas Roadhouse dies at 65





Taylor founded the casual restaurant in 1993. He has held various positions with the company and most recently was Chairman and CEO.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Based in Louisville Texas Roadhouse, Inc. announced the unexpected death of founder and CEO Kent Taylor. He was 65 years old. Taylor, a native of Louisville, founded the casual restaurant in 1993, with the opening of the first restaurant in Clarksville, Indiana. He has held various positions within the company, most recently as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Senior Manager Greg Moore called Taylor a “People First Leader”, highlighting when he ditched his compensation package to help support employees during the COVID-19 pandemic “This selfless act did not surprise anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership,” Moore said. “His entrepreneurial spirit will endure in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.” Spokesman Travis Doster confirmed Taylor had committed suicide after “a battle with post-COVID-related symptoms, including severe tinnitus.” “Kent fought and fought hard like the former track champion he was, but the suffering that has intensified in recent days has become unbearable,” said Doster. Doster said Taylor has pledged to fund a clinical study dedicated to helping servicemen who also suffer from tinnitus. “It has changed the lives of hundreds of millions of employees and guests over the past 28 years,” said Doster. “He has also had an impact on hundreds of thousands of people through his generous and often anonymous donations.” The employees of Texas Roadhouse on Outer Loop were so used to seeing Taylor because he often stopped just to check them out. “You catch him in the cooking zone talking to the employees. Why does this recipe work for you if not what would you have differently if you have all the tools you need to do your job?” “Said Dwight Szabo, Managing Partner.” You could get into his head, he just loved sharing his vision and his passion. “ Workers described Taylor as a servant leader who loved to give back to the community. “We want to be able to give our community more than we have ever taken and it allows us to do that, it allows us to be entrepreneurs who will be missed.” “There are so many of us and it is a personal loss for everyone, not just for those who knew him personally, but it is a personal loss for us just because of the impact he has had,” said said Danielle Gonzalez, senior service manager. Doster said Texas Roadhouse will be run by the management team chosen by Taylor, saying “he will miss all who knew him.” “We are saddened by the decision Kent felt he had to make and we want to stress more than ever the importance of seeking help if you or someone you love is in pain,” said Doster. Below are several crisis lines and local and national resources: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255

NAMI Hotline: (800) 950-NAMI (6264)

Hope Now Crisis Line: (800) 221-0446 or (502) 589-4313

Seven Counties Adult Crisis Line 24/7: (502) 589-4313

Seven Counties 24/7 Child Crisis Line: (502) 589-8070

Lou Mental Health: (502) 806-8816 RELATED: Texas Roadhouse CEO Gives Up Salary to Help Hourly Employees During COVID-19 Outbreak RELATED: Indiana Leaders Insist On Mental Health Awareness Amid Pandemic







