Chubb insurer must pay wholesale with Hartford

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Chubb Ltd’s $ 23.4 billion bid for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc would catapult it into the ranks of U.S. property and casualty insurers, if it was willing to soften its bid enough to close the deal , said stock analysts.

FILE PHOTO: Firefighting bulldozer battles Bond Fire near Lake Irvine in Orange County, California, United States December 3, 2020. The U.S. insurance industry has been hit by claims related to wildfires in western states and other disasters. REUTERS / Mike Blake / file photo

Chubb on Thursday offered to buy Hartford for $ 65 a share in cash and stock, a premium of about 13% over its share price the day before.

By combining forces, Chubb would significantly increase its footprint among small business enterprises, where Hartford is a leader. Building scale in this industry is essential, as small businesses tend to pay small premiums, said analyst Paul Newsome of Piper Sandler in Chicago.

Hartford Financial or The Hartford as it is called, dates back to 1810 when it was founded as the Hartford Fire Insurance Co.

Some analysts said the offer undervalued Hartford and suggested the price could reach more than $ 29 billion. Other acquisitions in the sector were priced between 151% and 176% of book value, compared to Chubbs’ offer at 144% of Hartford’s book value.

We see $ 65 per share as too low, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan said in a note, arguing Hartford could order more than $ 80 per share.

The merged company could record around $ 51 billion in net premiums earned in 2022, a key revenue measure for insurers, Greenspan estimated.

That would make Chubb bigger than Progressive Corp, which analysts say will bring in around $ 48 billion in net earned premiums in 2022, according to Refinitiv.

The property and casualty insurance market has been hit by claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including payments to some companies for losses caused by foreclosure measures.

This is in addition to the terrible wildfires in the western states, the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record and civil unrest, all of which have raised claims from policyholders and inflicted pain. losses to insurers.

While a potential deal would be the largest in the P&C arena since Chubb was formed by ACE Ltds for a $ 28.5 billion purchase of Chubb in January 2016, this part of insurance has seen a surge. constant more modest acquisitions.

Transactions such as MetLife Inc. selling its auto and home insurance business to Farmers Group, part of Zurich Insurance Group AG, reflect how smaller companies are leaving the industry in the face of fierce competition.

The deal is unlikely to face regulatory challenges given the fragmentation of the P&C insurance industry, Newsome said. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Chubb has a slight advantage as the largest business line policy writer ahead of Travelers Companies. Adding Hartford to number eight would give the combined entity an overall market share of 8.4%.

In personal lines insurance, a Chubb-Hartford municipality would be the 11th largest editor, according to figures from S&P Global. According to AM Best, the ranking by net premiums written would place Chubb-Hartford just below fifth in Liberty Mutual Insurance Co, based on 2020 results.

If Chubb doesn’t pay Hartford, others might be more willing. William Hawkins of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods wrote in a note that Allianz SE and Zurich could offer $ 87 and $ 84 per share, respectively, while still racking up earnings benefits.

Allianz and Zurich declined to comment.

The deal also seemed likely to spur more activity.

Every big insurance company is going to ask, if Chubb thinks it needs scale, what about me? Newsome said. (This story corrects the company name to S&P Global Market Intelligence instead of S&P Global Intelligence, paragraph 13)