Need a cruise this summer? Well you might need a COVID vaccine





Royal Caribbean cruises will resume sailing to the Bahamas from June, but only fully vaccinated adult passengers wwill not be allowed on board, the company announced on Friday.

The cruise line says a series of 7-night cruises aboard the Sea adventure was scheduled this summer, departing from the company’s new home port, Nassau, Bahamas, starting June 12.

Staff and crew will be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Royal Caribbean, and passengers over 18 will also need to be. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a negative test result, the company says.

We are delighted to start delivering a memorable Caribbean vacation again, gradually and safely. Vaccines are a clear game-changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we anticipate that this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time, said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Passengers will be able to book a cruise starting Wednesday, March 24.

Making Nassau the cruise line’s new home port appears to be a way around current cruise guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since March of last year, the cruise industry has been virtually shut down in the United States.

New cruise guidelines from the CDC say that to resume passenger transport, companies must demonstrate that they have procedures in place to test, quarantine and isolate passengers and crew.

They will need to build test laboratories on all ships and make their own arrangements to isolate or quarantine passengers ashore, if necessary. Before they are allowed to sail, they will have to take mock trips with volunteers playing passengers who become ill, the CDC said.

