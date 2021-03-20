Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for March 19, 2021





Tech stocks closed higher and Treasury yields retreated from daily highs as investors weighed down the risk of inflation as economic growth accelerated. The S&P 500 edged down in the last few minutes of trading to close just in the red, as lenders weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the Federal Reserve allowed a capital cut for big banks to expire. The move also triggered a spike in 10-year Treasury yields earlier today. Facebook Inc. helped the Nasdaq 100 recover from Thursday’s crisis. Traders were whipped at the end of trading in the middle quadruple witchcraft, a major expiration of options and futures that often exacerbates fluctuations in asset prices. “The story of rising interest rates still dominates movements in the equity and bond markets,” said Craig Fehr, investment strategist at Edward Jones & Co. “I don’t think we’re where we are today. hui with the rates. will undermine the economic recovery as a whole. “ Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Although the Fed has concluded that the threat Covid-19 poses to the economy is not as severe as it was a year ago when it decided to let the banking measure expire, the regulator also said that ‘he would soon come up with new changes so-called Additional Leverage Ratio, or SLR. The aim is to address the recent surge in bank reserves that was triggered by government economic interventions during the pandemic. “The markets will digest this as the banks still have some leeway and we’ll move on, but we’ll be watching how the banks react in terms of deposit taking and cash buying,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer. at Bleakley. Advisory group. “The reason this issue has even become so hot is only because the Treasury is issuing so much debt to fund congressional spending habits, but also because of QE where the Fed is already creating huge amounts of reserves.” Oil, one of the most favored reflation trades, won. But it was still heading into the biggest weekly recession since October after a sell-off driven by inflation fears and a cooling physical market. In Europe, bond yields fell while the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell, led by banks and retailers. China’s CSI 300 stock gauge collapsed acrimonious negotiations between the United States and China. The Russian ruble gained after the country’s central bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate and signaled further tightening. Brazil and Turkey recorded larger-than-expected rate hikes this week. Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% to 3,913.09 at 4:02 pm New York time, the lowest in more than a week. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8% to 13,215.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8% to 13,215.23. The Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.6% to 12,866.99. The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.8% to 423.35, the biggest drop in two weeks. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% to 1,140.30, the highest in more than a week. The euro fell 0.1% to $ 1.1904. The British pound fell 0.4% to $ 1.3863, the weakest in more than a week on the biggest drop in a week. The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.90 to the dollar. Obligations The yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 1.73%, the highest in around 14 months. The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.44%. Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.29%, the largest drop in more than two weeks. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $ 61.48 a barrel, the first advance in more than a week and the strongest in two weeks. Gold strengthened 0.4% to $ 1,742.51 an ounce. – With the help of Lu Wang Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

