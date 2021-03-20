Kent Taylor, founder of Texas Roadhouse, died by suicide after suffering from severe ‘post-Covid symptoms’

Kent Taylor, who founded Texas Roadhouse in 1993, died Thursday at the age of 65.

Taylor’s family said he committed suicide after “a battle with post-Covid symptoms”.

The mayor of Louisville remembered Taylor as a “kind and generous spirit” who put others first.

Kent Taylor, the founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse, known for his deep concern for workers and his entrepreneurial spirit, died on Thursday at age 65, according to the company mentionned.

“After a battle with post-Covid-related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor committed suicide this week,” Taylor’s family said mentionned in a statement released by the company on Friday. “Kent fought and fought hard like the former track champion he was, but the suffering that has intensified in recent days has become unbearable.

“But like Kent, he’s always found a silver lining in helping others. More recently, he pledged to fund a clinical study to help soldiers who also suffer from tinnitus. ” Taylor founded the Lone Star State-themed steakhouse – famous for its loyal fans, free peanuts and all you can eat rolls and butter – in 1993. In the decades that followed, he “devoted himself to making this a legendary experience for the ‘Roadies’ and restaurant patrons,” said the restaurant’s senior manager, Greg Moore, in the statement.

“He was without a doubt, a people-focused leader,” Moore said, noting that Taylor had abandoned his compensation program amid the COVID-19 pandemic to support his workers. “His entrepreneurial spirit will endure in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

Taylor was the visionary behind the company’s partnership model and its mission of “legendary food and legendary service,” Jefferies analyst Andy Barish said in a note. The restaurant chain, which now has over 600 locations across the country, went public in 2004. Since then, its “constant focus on providing a quality experience with great value has made it one of the companies of Most consistent casual dining overall, ”Barish mentioned.

Publicity

Texas roadhouse lived up to the hype to be America’s Favorite Steakhouse Chain, according to an Insider reporter who dubbed the restaurant the “clear winnerin a contest with Outback Steakhouse. According to Pitchbook, the restaurant was also named Employee’s Choice Best Places to Work by Glassdoor.

Throughout his career, Taylor has received numerous accolades, including becoming a member of the Kentucky Business Hall of Fame and being named 2014 Operator of the Year by Nation’s Restaurant News, Pitchbook said. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina, which he took on a scholarship. Before founding his restaurant, he worked at KFC, Bennigan’s and Hooters of America, according to Pitchbook.

Taylor’s successor as CEO will be Chairman Jerry Morgan, the company mentionned, adding that Morgan will be the key to helping the company move forward “after such a tragic loss.” Morgan has been with Texas Roadhouse for 23 years.

In a tweet, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Taylor was a “maverick entrepreneur who embodied the values ​​of never giving up and putting others first.”

“Louisville has lost a much loved and unique citizen with the passing of Kent Taylor today,” said Fischer. “Kent’s kind and generous spirit was his constant driving force, whether it was quietly helping a friend or building one of America’s great businesses.”

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said Taylor does not fit “the mold of a great CEO.” He built his business by taking bold risks and using creativity and courage, McConnell mentionned. But above all, he cared about his team.

“When the pandemic threw everything into uncertainty last year, there was no doubt what Kent would do,” McConnell said. “As always, he put his people first. He dug deep into his own pockets and covered health care and premiums for thousands of people while keeping his stores open to ensure workers received paychecks when they needed them most. . this is all very ordinary for Kent. “If you or someone you know is depressed or has had thoughts of harming or killing yourself, get help. The national lifeline for suicide prevention (1-800-273-8255) provides free, confidential 24/7 support for those in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to assist in prevention and crisis situations.