Global equity markets hit by rate hike fears





New York’s financial district was in a bad mood as fear of inflation followed by rising interest rates set in. NEW YORK: Global stocks fell on Friday as the optimistic US Federal Reserve economic outlook was overshadowed by fears that the recovery would stoke inflation and push up interest rates earlier than expected. Huge amounts of stimulus from the central bank and the government have helped the global economy recover from last year’s virus collapse. Major central banks are now grappling with a rapid rise in bond yields, triggered by fears that stimulus-fueled inflation could herald rate hikes as economies reopen. As the weekend approached, the Frankfurt, London and Paris stock exchanges reversed Thursday’s gains to end up in the red. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq flourished when traders bought tech stocks made cheap by a recent sell-off. The Fed’s announcement that a temporary rule allowing banks to exclude central bank deposits and treasury bills from capital requirements will expire at the end of the month triggered a liquidation in bank stocks, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 in the red at the close. All three indices were overall lower for the week. “Risk appetite was struck with an early punch after Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken took a hard-line approach with his first meeting with China and with the Fed’s decision to end a pandemic emergency program for banks, ”noted Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA. Oil prices rose following an attack on a Saudi oil refinery, while the dollar was mostly stronger. In Asian trade, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Taipei all lost more than one percent. Tokyo’s Nikkei received a further blow after the Bank of Japan announced it would stop buying index-linked exchange-traded funds as part of its economic support program. The US central bank on Wednesday sought to appease pessimists by promising again that it would not touch interest rates until it was convinced that unemployment was brought under control and inflation was running for an extended period. New lockdowns in Europe In Europe, investors remain concerned that the region’s recovery could be reversed as a spike in new Covid-19 cases forces some governments to reimpose containment measures. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that Paris and some other regions would face limited restrictions after the country experienced its highest daily workload in nearly four months. Bulgaria and Ukraine were also due to unveil more stringent restrictions, while the World Health Organization has issued a warning over rising infections in central Europe and the Balkans. Key figures around 2045 GMT New York – Dow: Down 0.7% to 32,627.97 (close) New York – Nasdaq: + 0.8% at 13,215.24 (closing) New York – S&P 500: Down 0.1% to 3,913.10 (close) EURO STOXX 50: -0.8% to 3837.02 (closing) London – FTSE 100: Down 0.9% to 6,720.39 (close) Frankfurt – DAX 30: down 1.1% to 14,621 (close) Paris – CAC 40: – 1.1% to 5,997.96 (closing) Tokyo – Nikkei 225: -4.4 percent to 29,792.05 (close) Hong Kong – Hang Seng: Down 1.4% to 28,990.94 (close) Shanghai – Composite: DOWN 1.7% to 3,404.66 (close) Euro / dollar: DOWN to $ 1.1903 from $ 1.1915 at 22:00 GMT Pound / dollar: LOW at $ 1.3874 from $ 1.3925 Euro / pound: UP to 85.76 pence from 85.57 pence Dollar / yen: LOW at 108.87 yen vs. 108.89 yen North Sea Brent: + 1.9% to $ 64.51 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: + 2.3% to $ 61.40 per barrel strawberries-cs / mdl

