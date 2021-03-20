The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,854.00, up 17.53 points.) Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Up three cents, or 2.14 percent, to $ 1.43 on 27.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 1.62%, to $ 10.01 on 23.8 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 70 cents, or 1.89%, to $ 37.73 on 23.6 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down 60 cents, or 0.72 percent, to $ 82.42 on 22 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 1.73%, to $ 27.65 on 19.4 million shares. Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Telecommunications. Down 76 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $ 33.75 on 17.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Down 68 cents or 1.1 percent to $ 60.58. Rogers Communications Inc. has entered into a public-private partnership to build more than 300 new towers to improve wireless service in underserved areas of eastern Ontario. About half of the funding for the $ 300 million project, which will establish or improve wireless reception in more than 100 municipalities and several First Nations communities, will come from the federal, provincial and municipal governments. Rogers will provide the remaining $ 150 million and lead the project. Construction of nearly 350 new transmission towers will begin this spring and will continue through 2025, while more than 300 existing towers will be upgraded. About $ 10 million will come from local organizations that previously had the provincial and federal governments each provide $ 71 million for the project. Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX: IMO). Up to 21 cents to $ 29.85. Imperial Oil Ltd. recommends that investors attending its annual meeting in May vote against a shareholder resolution that it adopts a company-wide target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The motion, presented by Aequo Shareholder Engagement Services on behalf of the Quebec collective retirement system Batirente, argues that Imperial’s current emissions reduction target for 2023 is a step in the right direction, but that it is also important to have a long term strategy. In its meeting notice, however, Imperial recommends rejecting the proposal because, although it supports initiatives to control global warming, it is “premature” to set goals before having a concrete plan on how. to reach them. The company says it has a portfolio of technologies in various stages of commercialization that could be used, including the use of solvents to produce bitumen from oil sands wells with less energy and the use of capture and capture. carbon storage to create emissions offsets. Shaw Communications Inc. Competition Bureau Canada Says It Has Already Received Unprecedented Online Interest related to proposed acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. by Rogers Communications Inc. Competition Bureau says it receives higher than normal volume of applications online, which has been the main gateway for comments since the office’s telephone services were closed in March 2020. After the deal was announced on Monday, the office said there had been a surge of forms comments related to the $ 26 billion telecommunications reconciliation project, which would combine Canada’s two largest cable companies and its wireless competitors. The regulator says it is unable to respond to each form individually due to the high volume, but comments will be scrutinized and new submissions are always encouraged. Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B). Increase of $ 1.07 or 8.5% to $ 13.60. Dorel Industries Inc. sells one of its Chinese manufacturing facilities acquired in 2014. The Montreal-based manufacturer of sporting goods, products for young children and home furnishings says the sale is part of a strategic move to co-develop new products for children with a diverse supplier base. Zhongshan juvenile products manufacturing plant will be sold to Guangdong Roadmate Group Co., Ltd. for gross proceeds of approximately US $ 51 million. However, he expects to incur a non-cash loss of approximately US $ 8 million. Dorel will maintain its second manufacturing site in Huangshi as well as its product sourcing and quality control organizations in China that serve Dorels’ three business segments. The transaction does not include the Shanghai-based Dorel domestic juvenile sale transaction that was acquired with the manufacturing facility in 2014 in a transaction valued at US $ 120 million. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2021. The Canadian Press







